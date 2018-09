Morgan Wallen was initially drawn to his new single “Whiskey Glasses” because of its “groove” and “unique” play on words for a breakup ballad. The song’s chorus begins, “I’ma need some whiskey glasses/’Cause I don’t wanna see the truth/She’s probably making out on the couch right now/With someone new.”

“I think we’ve all been in that situation before where you’re trying to get over somebody and you resort to [drinking],” he tells PEOPLE. “I connected to it in many ways.”

Because Wallen didn’t view this as a traditional breakup song, he didn’t want it to be your traditional breakup video. See the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from his new music video, which premieres Saturday morning on CMT Hot 20, here.