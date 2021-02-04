Morgan Wallen's Ups and Downs: From The Voice and Breaking Records to SNL and Racial Slur Controversy

Morgan Wallen got his start on The Voice in 2014 where he formed part of Adam Levine's team (after being stolen from Team Usher).

Although he didn't win and was eliminated in the playoffs, he started to gain recognition thanks to that moment — and he was glad he didn't win.

"I didn't even know what The Voice was," Wallen told PEOPLE in 2019 when he was selected as a Ones to Watch. "That whole experience kind of kick-started me a little bit."

"It was a big first step — I guess that's the first time in my life where I realized that maybe I actually have a shot at this," he added, before saying, "I'm thankful that I didn't win because it gave me a chance to take a couple years after that show and really figure out who I was as an artist and get the right team around me. When I got there, I had no clue what I was doing."