Morgan Wallen Takes a Hard Fall Onstage During Kentucky Show and Laughs It Off

Morgan Wallen took a tumble onstage on Thursday night at his show in Louisville, KY.

In a TikTok shared by a fan after the show, the country musician was walking onstage as he performed his collaboration with Diplo titled "Heartless." The fog onstage clouded his view, causing him to trip and fall before quickly getting back up.

Once he got his balance back, he smiled at the audience and continued to sing. Then, as the audience cheered him on, he made a funny face to make light of the situation.

Wallen released his third studio album One Thing at a Time — which includes 36 songs and hits like "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me" — in March.

"This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," the "You Proof" singer said in a January press release. "It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop."

He added, "There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans."

Meanwhile, his show in Louisville marked his second on the U.S. leg of his One Thing at a Time tour.

In February 2021, Wallen faced major backlash after he was was caught using the N-word in a video recorded by his Nashville neighbors and obtained by TMZ.

At the time, he apologized for his actions of using the N-word to describe one of his drunk friends and said he was "embarrassed" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said at the time. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

"I want to sincerely apologize for using the word," he added. "I promise to do better."

At the time, Wallen was also suspended from hundreds of radio stations and CMT nationwide.