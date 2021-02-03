"Such behavior will not be tolerated," Big Loud Recordings wrote in a statement

Morgan Wallen's Label Suspends Him as Country Radio Drops Songs After He Used Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen is being suspended from his label and his songs are being pulled from hundreds of radio stations and CMT nationwide.

As iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media — the two biggest radio station groups in the U.S. — along with CMT, pulled his music from their airwaves after Wallen, 27, was captured using the N-word in a video obtained by TMZ Tuesday, his record label is "indefinitely" suspending him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen's recording contract indefinitely," the label wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Republic Records fully supports Big Loud's decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated."

Just before Big Loud's statement, the country's biggest radio station conglomerates announced they would pull his songs from airwaves.

"In light of Morgan Wallen's recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," an iHeart spokesperson told PEOPLE Wednesday morning.

Country Music Television shared a statement of their own stating they would begin removing Wallen's appearances from its platforms.

"After learning of Morgan Wallen's racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms," CMT tweeted. "We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion."

And before then, Variety reported that Cumulus sent a note to program directors at its more than 400 radio stations on Tuesday evening about removing Wallen's discography from the stations' playlists.

"Team, unfortunately, country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur," Cumulus Media wrote to its stations, according to Variety. "Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen's music be removed from our playlists without exception."

After the video surfaced, Wallen apologized in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever," he said. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

In October, Wallen's invitation to perform on Saturday Night Live was revoked after he broke coronavirus protocols by attending a crowded party in Alabama. Wallen received widespread criticism for ignoring the pandemic and kissing several women in videos that surfaced after the partying. (He was eventually invited back and performed on the show in December.)

At the time, Wallen said in an Instagram video that his actions were "pretty short-sighted" and that he respected the show's decision to remove him as the musical guest.