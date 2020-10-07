Morgan Wallen Faces Criticism After Partying amid Coronavirus Ahead of SNL Appearance

"Most of the girls in this video are 19 years old. As a reminder, he is 27 with a baby," one person captioned a video of Wallen locking lips with strangers without wearing a mask

Morgan Wallen's behavior at a party amid the coronavirus pandemic is raising eyebrows.

Just days before the "Whiskey Glasses" singer's appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside first-time host Bill Burr, Wallen was spotted maskless on Saturday kissing several women, drinking and partying with a large group of people.

Fans and social media users posted footage of Wallen, 27, as he locked lips with strangers and chugged drinks.

"Let us take a moment to recognize that Morgan Wallen is a total dirt bag," one person captioned a video of the singer kissing a young woman. "Most of the girls in this video are 19 years old. As a reminder, he is 27 with a baby. Round of applause, dude. @MorganWallen." (Wallen welcomed a son named Indigo Wilder with ex-girlfriend KT Smith in July.)

A rep for Wallen had no comment.

"I’ve seen like 87 tiktoks similar to this one," another wrote. "Morgan Wallen belongs to the streets."

The country singer appeared to have visited the University of Alabama for its football game on Oct. 3. "Right before this pic, JT told me he regrets not going to Tennessee. #RockyTop," he captioned a photo he shared on his Instagram that was taken at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Wallen's carelessness contradicts safety guidelines recommended by medical professionals and the CDC that encourage people to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings and remain six feet apart.

SNL has been airing virtual episodes since April and anyone involved with taping is required to wear masks at all times off-camera.

There have been more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S and more than 6.9 million people have been infected with COVID-19 nationwide, New York Times reported.