Morgan Wallen Tapped Again as Saturday Night Live Musical Guest — Two Months After Controversy

The country star's return to the SNL stage comes after his previous invitation was rescinded in October for breaking coronavirus safety protocols

Morgan Wallen will be on Saturday Night Live next week.

The country star will perform on SNL just two months after the NBC show rescinded Wallen's initial invitation to perform after he broke coronavirus safety protocols while partying in Alabama. Wallen, 27, will perform on Dec. 5 when Jason Bateman hosts the show.

On Wednesday, SNL also announced the rest of its December schedule: Timothée Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen will appear on Dec. 12 and Kristen Wiig with Dua Lipa on Dec. 19.

In October, Wallen addressed his sudden removal from the show's lineup after he was photographed kissing multiple college women and partying in Alabama days before he was set to appear on the show. (Jack White replaced him as a musical guest.)

"I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and that have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams," he said in a lengthy Instagram video at the time. "I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities and I let 'em down."

"You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places and I don't know, it's left me with less joy," he added. "So I'm gonna go try to work on that. I'm gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while, and go work on myself."

Image zoom Morgan Wallen | Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty

Earlier this month, Wallen spoke to Bobby Bones about the controversy, how he cleared his mind and tried to grow from the incident.

"Having a son, obviously now I don't know that I'd be proud to show him those videos," he said, referring to his 4-month-old son Indigo Wilder. "I gotta think about some things a little bit differently."

Wallen, who picked up the new artist of the year award at the recent CMAs, said then that the low moment was "almost a good thing" for him.

"I took a while, like almost two weeks, and just turned my phone off and didn't even look at it," he said. "Drove on the tractor, things like that, and just cleared my head. It was really, really good to me."