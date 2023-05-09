Morgan Wallen Reveals 'Vocal Fold Trauma,' Delays Tour for 6 Weeks to Not 'Permanently Damage' Voice

"[The doctors] said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, I'll permanently damage my voice," Wallen said in an Instagram video

Published on May 9, 2023 01:54 PM
Morgan Wallen. Photo: John Shearer/Getty

After postponing multiple shows last month, Morgan Wallen has announced he is putting his tour on pause for six weeks after damaging his vocal cords.

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday, the "Last Night" singer said he has "vocal fold trauma," which "is caused by excessive and improper use of the voice," per the National Institute of Health.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt voice center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible," Wallen, 29, said in the video.

He added, "So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do. They don't want me to talk at all, but they said that if I need to it's OK for something like this."

In addition to his vocal cord strain, the "Whiskey Glasses" performer said that he recently tore his LAT muscle. Due to the vocal rest, Wallen will not make his previously scheduled festival performances within the six-week timeframe and will not be in attendance at Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards, where he was slated to perform.

Per a press release from Wallen's rep, tickets for the original dates will be honored for rescheduled performances, and a 30-day refund window will be available when new dates are announced

"[The doctors] told me that if I do this the right way that I'll get back to 100 percent. They also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, I'll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is the choice I had to make. I hate it but I love you guys," Wallen said.

He concluded, "I'll see you soon, and I'll be back better than ever."

Morgan Wallen. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Wallen first revealed that he lost his voice on April 23 when he called off his show in Oxford, Mississippi minutes before he was set to perform.

After the artist canceled his second show at the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium, a security guard from the venue was captured saying Wallen was too drunk to perform. Since then, however, the security company shut down the claims, with his label CEO saying "every detail was false." The next night, Wallen announced that the three remaining shows that week in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska would be postponed.

Last week, Wallen shared a health update with fans before returning to the stage in Florida and apologized for the last-minute postponements.

"What's up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn't say I'm 100% but I'm doing a lot better," Wallen said in a short video from the venue.

"And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn't," he said. "We're working on a rescheduled date — we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don't have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I'll let you know."

"I appreciate you all and I can't wait to get out onstage tonight," he signed off. "Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you — see you soon."

