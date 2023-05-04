Morgan Wallen Shares Health Update Ahead of Return to Stage: 'Wouldn't Say I'm 100% but I'm Better'

Morgan Wallen returned to the stage Thursday evening following time off for doctor-ordered vocal rest — and is sharing a health update with fans.

The country star posted to his Instagram Story from Florida ahead of his first show back to get fans up to speed and apologize again for April's last-minute postponement.

"What's up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn't say I'm 100% but I'm doing a lot better," Wallen, 29, said in a short video from the venue.

"And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn't," he admitted. "We're working on a rescheduled date — we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don't have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I'll let you know."

"I appreciate you all and I can't wait to get out onstage tonight," he signed off. "Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you — see you soon."

Later Thursday evening, the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena shared video of Wallen onstage singing his No. 1 hit "You Proof."

Morgan Wallen. Morgan Wallen Instagram Story

On April 23, the "Last Night" singer called off his show in Oxford, Mississippi minutes before he was set to perform.

Shortly before his second night at the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium, video boards inside the venue displayed a message that left those in attendance disappointed.

"Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled," the message read. "Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

At the time of the announcement, several thousand fans were already packed inside the stadium, and some were sharing images from the event on social media as they awaited the country star.

The next night, Wallen announced that the three remaining shows that week in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska would be postponed to accommodate his health issues.

"Y'all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news," he wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Story. "There's nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I'm on doctor-ordered vocal rest and we have to reschedule this week's shows."

Wallen continued, "I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I'm doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark."

The three shows have been postponed to June 27, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. "All original tickets will be honored for the new dates," Wallen added.

After the artist canceled his second show at the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium, a security guard from the venue was captured saying Wallen was too drunk to perform. Since then, however, the security company itself and the country star's team shut down the claims.

Once the video made rounds online, BEST Crowd Management posted on their Instagram Story and denied the guard's claim. "A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night's Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand by the detail in his statement," read the post.

Seth England, CEO of Wallen's label Big Loud Records, then shared the statement on his own Instagram Story and thanked the company. "Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false," he reportedly wrote.

"Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction," continued England.