Morgan Wallen Postpones 3 Shows, Says He's 'on Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest' After Last-Minute Cancellation

Just one day after canceling his concert in Mississippi minutes before he was due on stage, Morgan Wallen has announced that the remainder of his shows this week will be postponed.

The country singer, 29, was set to perform in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska this week, but all three shows have been postponed to later dates to accommodate Wallen's health.

"Y'all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news," he wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Story Monday. "There's nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I'm on doctor-ordered vocal rest and we have to reschedule this week's shows."

He continued, "I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I'm doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark."

The three shows have been postponed to June 27, September 8 and September 9. "All original tickets will be honored for the new dates," Wallen added.

The move comes after Wallen performed at only two of his more than 30 U.S. stops on his One Night at a Time tour, which kicked off in Australia and New Zealand in March. He began the tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 15 and performed again in Louisville, Kentucky on April 20.

He was set to perform at the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Sunday, but abruptly canceled the performance with just minutes to spare, citing health concerns.

An announcement displayed on video boards across the stadium said that the "Whiskey Glasses" singer had "lost his voice" and was unable to perform.

He took to his Instagram Story that night to share an update with his fans. "After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," Wallen wrote. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing."

Days earlier at his Louisville show, the singer took a hard fall, as captured in videos circulated by fans online.

In a TikTok shared by a fan after the show, Wallen was seen walking onstage as he performed his collaboration with Diplo titled "Heartless," as the fog onstage clouded his view and caused him to trip and fall in front of his fans.

Once he got his balance back, he smiled at the audience and continued to sing — later making a funny face to make light of the situation as the crowd cheered him on.

Wallen, who made his debut on The Voice in 2014, has faced major backlash in recent years. In a video obtained by TMZ in 2021, he was caught using the N-word to describe one of his friends after a night out in Nashville.

His music was pulled from the radio, his record label contract was suspended and he was disqualified from that year's Academy of Country Music Awards in the aftermath of the video's release.

Wallen checked into a rehabilitation center after the incident, and spoke about the experience on Good Morning America. "For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California, you know, just trying to figure it out ... Why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem? Do I have a deeper issue?"

He said that he and his friends would "say dumb stuff together" and "in our minds, it's playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong."