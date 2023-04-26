Morgan Wallen's Label CEO Shuts Down Accusation Singer Was 'Too Drunk' to Perform Canceled Concert

Those working with Morgan Wallen are looking to set the record straight.

After the country singer canceled his second show at the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium last weekend — minutes before he was supposed to take the stage — a security guard from the venue was captured saying Wallen was too drunk to perform. Both the security company itself and the country star's team later shut down the claims.

"Losing his voice is bullcrap," said the unnamed security guard in the viral TikTok, telling a fan that Wallen, 29, "couldn't walk" and seemingly confirming a theory he was "too drunk" to put on the show. "An ambulance took him off."

Once the video made rounds online, BEST Crowd Management posted on their Instagram Story and denied the guard's claim. "A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night's Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand by the detail in his statement," read the post.

BEST Crowd Management. BEST Crowd Management/Instagram

Seth England, CEO of Wallen's label Big Loud Records, then shared the statement on his own Instagram Story and thanked the company. "Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false," he reportedly wrote.

"Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction," continued England.

Morgan Wallen. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Shortly before Wallen was set to take the stage, video boards inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium displayed a message that left those in attendance disappointed.

"Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled," the message read. "Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

RELATED VIDEO: Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Concert Minutes Before Start Time After Losing His Voice

At the time of the announcement, several thousand fans were already packed inside the stadium, and some were sharing images from the event on social media as they awaited Wallen. Others said they had been waiting inside the venue for three hours for him to appear, only to be greeted by the disappointing message on the stadium's screens.

All three opening acts — HARDY, ERNEST and Nate Smith — played their sets before news hit of Wallen's cancellation, per the Tennessean.

As fans inside the venue were informed of Wallen's cancellation, the "Thought You Should Know" singer expressed his apologies on his Instagram Story, explaining that he had lost his voice and was unable to perform at the One Night at a Time World Tour.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," Wallen wrote. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing."

Morgan Wallen. John Shearer/Getty

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

One day after canceling the Mississippi concert, Wallen announced that his three subsequent shows in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska this week would be postponed to accommodate his health.

"Y'all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news," he wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Story Monday. "There's nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I'm on doctor-ordered vocal rest and we have to reschedule this week's shows."

He continued, "I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows, so it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I'm doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark."

Morgan Wallen. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The three shows have been postponed to June 27, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. "All original tickets will be honored for the new dates," Wallen added.

The singer, who made his debut on The Voice in 2014, has faced major backlash in recent years. In a video obtained by TMZ in 2021, he was caught using the N-word to describe one of his friends after a night out in Nashville.

His music was pulled from the radio, his record label contract was suspended and he was disqualified from that year's Academy of Country Music Awards in the aftermath of the video's release.

Wallen checked into a rehabilitation center after the incident, and spoke about the experience on Good Morning America. "For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California, you know, just trying to figure it out ... Why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem? Do I have a deeper issue?"

He said that he and his friends would "say dumb stuff together" and "in our minds, it's playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong."