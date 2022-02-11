Morgan Wallen's Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Makes Romance Instagram Official: 'I Love You'

Lorenze — who previously dated Armie Hammer and came forward with allegations of "scary" behavior last March — supported Wallen as he kicked off his tour

Morgan Wallen and girlfriend Paige Lorenze have made their romance Instagram official.

After the country singer's show in New York City on Wednesday, Lorenze, 24, celebrated her man with an Instagram Story that featured the pair sharing a hug backstage.

"i love you! and am so proud of you. @morganwallen," the influencer wrote atop the photo.

Wallen, 28, kicked off his Dangerous Tour at Madison Square Garden this week with Lorenze and his sister Ashlyne there for support. Lorenze also shared video of Ashlyne singing along in the crowd.

She later posted a clip of Wallen singing a cover of Jason Isbell's "Cover Me Up," a track included on his LP Dangerous: The Double Album.

Morgan Wallen's Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze | Credit: paige lorenze/ instagram

The Instagram reveal comes two-and-a-half years after the "Whiskey Glasses" singer welcomed son Indigo Wilder with ex-girlfriend KT Smith in July 2020.

Lorenze, meanwhile, previously dated actor Armie Hammer, and came forward with allegations of behavior that made her feel "unsafe" last March.

She told Vanity Fair that she started seeing Hammer in September 2020, but broke things off after he "started making rules for me of things I could and couldn't do."

Lorenze said she ended the relationship over text "because you never know what you're going to get with him — he's kind of a scary person." His attorneys later said that all interactions between Hammer and "his former partners were consensual."

Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Wallen is currently in the midst of a nearly 50-date arena tour, which marks his return to the spotlight after he was embroiled in controversy last year.

After he was caught on video using a racial slur in February 2021, the singer had his music pulled from radio waves and his record label contract suspended. He was also deemed ineligible at both the ACM and CMT Awards, though he was nominated for four 2022 ACM Awards this week.

Wallen apologized for his use of the word shortly after, writing he was "embarrassed and sorry" to have used "an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back."