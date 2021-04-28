"Hang a sign on the door of my life," Wallen captioned the post, quoting from Church's song “Livin' Part of Life”

Morgan Wallen Goes Fishing with Eric Church After Star Called His Use of the N-Word 'Indefensible'

Morgan Wallen is spending time with his musical hero.

On Tuesday, Wallen — who recently said he was going to take a break from music after his use of the N-word earlier this year — shared a photo fishing alongside Eric Church, whom Wallen has cited as his biggest influence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hang a sign on the door of my life," Wallen, 27, captioned the photo, quoting from Church's track "Livin' Part of Life."

The new post comes as Wallen has stayed mostly absent from social media since he shared a letter to fans about the "growth" he's had since being captured using a racial slur in February. Earlier this month, Church, 43, addressed Wallen's actions in his cover story with Billboard, calling it "indefensible."

"I was heartbroken when it happened," he said.

"I think Morgan's trying to work on that and on himself," Church added, "And I hope he does."

In his own Billboard cover for the month of January, Wallen spoke about how Church influenced him to get into country music.

"The way he wrote songs and the way that he said things really struck a chord with me. His realness, raw emotion and authenticity drew me in," Wallen said then. "Then I started digging a little bit deeper and started listening to Keith Whitley. I finally got into country music more and when I picked up a guitar, that's what I wrote."

Wallen said at the time that he's been able to tell Church "how much he means to me."

"I don't obviously just sit around talking about that all the time, you know, being weird," Wallen said. "But I told him just to get it out of the way: 'Hey, by the way, man, I love you, bro.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Morgan Wallen Says There Are 'No Excuses' After Video Surfaces of Singer Using the N-Word

And Church had praising words for Wallen as well at the time.

"He's real damn good and he's authentic," Church told Billboard. "That's the key. Morgan is not trying to be somebody else. He's just doing him. It's refreshing to see and hear."

The new post from Wallen comes just two weeks after he shared a handwritten letter to fans on Instagram, claiming that he's "really worked" on himself.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself," he wrote. "I'm proud of the work I've put in and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."