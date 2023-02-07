HARDY's Mom Sarah Says Morgan Wallen Drove Her Son Home from the Hospital After Tour Bus Accident

HARDY's mom, Sarah Hardy, is opening up about her son's tour bus accident in October.

In a clip from Sarah's interview on the Got It from My Momma podcast, hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, she recalled what was going through her head when she found out — and revealed new details about what happened.

"All I cared about was that they were OK and that they were close to Nashville," she began of HARDY, whose full name is Michael Hardy, and his team. "Before I was able to go or do anything, Morgan [Wallen] actually brought Michael home from the hospital."

"Morgan was FaceTiming Michael. Morgan from his bus, Michael on his bus. They were joking around and FaceTiming when the accident happened," she recalled of the stars, who were on the road together at the time for Wallen's Dangerous tour.

HARDY and Morgan Wallen. John Shearer/WireImage

"Morgan knew something had happened but wasn't sure," she said, adding that he tried calling back and wasn't getting an answer. "The phone flew across the room and went black. So Morgan didn't really know. He really thought for a minute they were just playing a joke on him."

After inquiring about the situation, Wallen, 29, realized there had been an accident, she said. "There were some very serious injuries," she concluded.

The full episode of Got It from My Momma — where Smith interviews "the mommas of your favorite entertainers" — with Sarah is available here.

In October, HARDY, 32, revealed in a social media post that he and three others were on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tennessee when the tour bus "was in an accident."

"There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries," he wrote.

According to a report from The Tennessean, the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville.

HARDY. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

In another post shared on his Instagram Story, HARDY posted a photograph of himself with his now-wife, Caleigh Ryan, who was seen resting her head on his shoulder.

"Thank you for all the texts and calls. I'm alive and that's all that matters," he wrote alongside the pic. "I love you all."

Later that month, the country singer married Ryan in Nashville with several of his fellow country musicians present.

"Once we met each other, there really was no one else," Ryan said told PEOPLE at the time. "We never entertained anyone else. It was just so easy."

Since then, he released his sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW and will kick off his tour on Feb. 16.