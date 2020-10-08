Morgan Wallen Disinvited as Musical Guest by Saturday Night Live After Breaking Coronavirus Protocols

"I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy," the country music star said in an Instagram video Wednesday

Morgan Wallen will no longer perform on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live.

The country music star, 27, shared in an Instagram video Wednesday that he had just been informed he "will no longer be able to play" on Saturday because of breaking the show's safety protocols for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I'm in New York City, in a hotel room. I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand," Wallen said in the video.

"I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and that have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities and I let 'em down."

A spokesperson for SNL had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Wallen has been widely criticized this week after video footage surfaced of him partying over the weekend, ignoring safety guidelines recommended by medical professionals and the CDC that encourage people to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings and remain six feet apart.

In his message Wednesday, Wallen — who welcomed a son in July — added that he thinks he has "some growing up to do."

"You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places and I don't know, it's left me with less joy," he said. "So I'm gonna go try to work on that. I'm gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while, and go work on myself."

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer said that SNL producer Lorne Michaels gave him "a lot of encouragement" and said that he could appear on the show at a later time.

"So that means a lot to me. Thank you for that," the singer concluded. "And lastly, I know that I'm taking some heat — a lot of heat — but I just wanted to let you guys know that your messages of encouragement haven't gone unnoticed, either. It may be a second before you hear from me for awhile, but I'm [going to] go work on me, and I appreciate y'all respecting that. And I'll take to you soon. Love you."