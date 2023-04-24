Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Concert Minutes Before Start Time After Losing His Voice

"I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime," he wrote on his Instagram Story

By
Published on April 24, 2023 12:35 PM
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen. Photo: Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty

Morgan Wallen had to call off his show in Mississippi on Sunday night after losing his voice — just minutes before he was set to perform.

Shortly before his second night at the the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium this weekend, video boards inside the venue displayed a message that left those in attendance disappointed.

"Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled," the message read. "Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen's Instagram Story. Morgan Wallen/Instagram

At the time of the announcement, several thousand fans were already packed inside the stadium, and some were sharing images from the event on social media as they awaited the country star, 29. Others said they had been waiting inside the venue for 3 hours for Wallen to appear, only to be greeted by the disappointing message on the stadium's screens.

All three opening acts — HARDY, ERNEST and Nate Smith — played their sets before news hit of Wallen's cancellation, per the Tennessean.

As fans inside the venue were informed of Wallen's cancellation, the "Thought You Should Know" singer expressed his apologies on his Instagram Story, explaining that he had lost his voice and was unable to perform at the One Night At a Time World Tour.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," Wallen wrote. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing."

Morgan Wallen 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Nov 2022
Morgan Wallen. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

Wallen is scheduled to perform next on Thursday in Grand Rapids, MS — before embarking on the rest of the tour through the summer and into the fall.

Just a few days before, on Thursday night at his show in Louisville, KY, Wallen took a hard fall. In a TikTok shared by a fan after the show, the country star could be seen walking onstage as he performed his collaboration with Diplo titled "Heartless," as the fog onstage clouded his view and caused him to trip and fall in front of his fans.

Once he got his balance back, he smiled at the audience and continued to sing — later making a funny face to make light of the situation.

RELATED VIDEO: Morgan Wallen Says There Are 'No Excuses' After Video Surfaces of Singer Using the N-Word

The tour is named after Wallen's third studio LP One Thing at a Time, which includes 36 songs and hits like "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me" and was released in March.

"This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," the "You Proof" singer said in a January press release. "It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop."

He added, "There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans."

In February 2021, Wallen faced major backlash after he was was caught using the N-word in a video recorded by his Nashville neighbors and obtained by TMZ. He later apologized and said he was "embarrassed" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said at the time. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

Related Articles
Morgan Wallen 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Nov 2022
Morgan Wallen Takes a Hard Fall Onstage During Kentucky Show and Laughs It Off
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sabrina Carpenter's Portland Concert Canceled After 'Credible Security Threat': 'So Sorry'
Morgan Wallen and Indigo Wilder
All About Morgan Wallen's Son Indigo Wilder
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 26: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion attends the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Ryman Auditorium on August 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)
Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows After Matthew Ramsey Fractures His Pelvis in ATV Accident
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)
Kelsea Ballerini Stops Concert to Ask Fans If a Taylor Swift Song Made the Eras Tour Setlist
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift arrives at 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ
Senator Quotes Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Lyric During Closing Arguments of Ticketmaster Hearing
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)
Morgan Wallen Makes Controversial Award Show Performance Return at 2022 BBMAs After Racial Slur Scandal
Mandatory Credit: Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (13361795g) The Weeknd performs onstage at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca The Weeknd in concert, Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Sep 2022
The Weeknd Cuts Los Angeles Concert Short After Losing His Voice Onstage: 'I'm Sorry'
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Will Resume World Tour in Toronto Following Vocal Issues: 'Doctor Says My Voice Is Safe'
Luke Combs performs the half-time show of the NFL game
Luke Combs Refunds Concert Tickets Due to Vocal Issues, but Still Performs for Fans Anyway
Honoree Steven Tyler of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Aerosmith Cancels Second Las Vegas Residency Show After Steven Tyler Falls Ill: 'We Sincerely Apologize'
Morgan Wallen, Florence and the Machine and Silk Sonic to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Morgan Wallen, Florence and the Machine and Silk Sonic to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
At Stirring Tribute to Mom Naomi Judd, Wynonna Announces Tour Will Go On: 'That's What She Would Want'
Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament (L) and Stone Gossard (R) of Pearl Jam perform on stage
Pearl Jam Cancels Vienna Show Due to Eddie Vedder's 'Damaged' Throat: 'Horrible Timing'