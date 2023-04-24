Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Concert Minutes Before Start Time After Losing His Voice

Morgan Wallen had to call off his show in Mississippi on Sunday night after losing his voice — just minutes before he was set to perform.

Shortly before his second night at the the University of Mississippi's Vaught Hemingway Stadium this weekend, video boards inside the venue displayed a message that left those in attendance disappointed.

"Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled," the message read. "Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."

Morgan Wallen's Instagram Story. Morgan Wallen/Instagram

At the time of the announcement, several thousand fans were already packed inside the stadium, and some were sharing images from the event on social media as they awaited the country star, 29. Others said they had been waiting inside the venue for 3 hours for Wallen to appear, only to be greeted by the disappointing message on the stadium's screens.

All three opening acts — HARDY, ERNEST and Nate Smith — played their sets before news hit of Wallen's cancellation, per the Tennessean.

As fans inside the venue were informed of Wallen's cancellation, the "Thought You Should Know" singer expressed his apologies on his Instagram Story, explaining that he had lost his voice and was unable to perform at the One Night At a Time World Tour.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," Wallen wrote. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing."

Morgan Wallen. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

Wallen is scheduled to perform next on Thursday in Grand Rapids, MS — before embarking on the rest of the tour through the summer and into the fall.

Just a few days before, on Thursday night at his show in Louisville, KY, Wallen took a hard fall. In a TikTok shared by a fan after the show, the country star could be seen walking onstage as he performed his collaboration with Diplo titled "Heartless," as the fog onstage clouded his view and caused him to trip and fall in front of his fans.

Once he got his balance back, he smiled at the audience and continued to sing — later making a funny face to make light of the situation.

RELATED VIDEO: Morgan Wallen Says There Are 'No Excuses' After Video Surfaces of Singer Using the N-Word

The tour is named after Wallen's third studio LP One Thing at a Time, which includes 36 songs and hits like "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me" and was released in March.

"This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," the "You Proof" singer said in a January press release. "It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop."

He added, "There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans."

In February 2021, Wallen faced major backlash after he was was caught using the N-word in a video recorded by his Nashville neighbors and obtained by TMZ. He later apologized and said he was "embarrassed" in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said at the time. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."