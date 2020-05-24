Morgan Wallen Arrested on Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct Charges in Nashville

"After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," Morgan Wallen said

Morgan Wallen was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges Saturday night.

The country singer, 27, was arrested in Nashville around 11 p.m. local time, according to online arrest records.

Wallen was kicked out of Kid Rock's Honky Tonk due to disorderly behavior after kicking glass items inside, according to a police report obtained by local news outlet WKRN, which also alleged that Wallen had a strong odor of alcohol and got into multiple verbal altercations with people passing by.

An affidavit obtained by Fox 17 stated that Wallen was given an opportunity to walk away from the scene with his friends, but he refused.

Police reported that the "Chasin' You" singer was arrested due to being intoxicated in public and being unable to take care of himself. His bond was set at $500, and he was released at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Fox 17.

On Sunday, Wallen addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: "Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Whiskey Glasses" singer said, "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y'all."