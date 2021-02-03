"I'm embarrassed and sorry," the 27-year-old said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE

Morgan Wallen Says There Are 'No Excuses' After Video Surfaces of Singer Using the N-Word

Morgan Wallen is apologizing after a video surfaced of the country music singer using the N-word.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen, 27, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.

"There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

"I want to sincerely apologize for using the word," he added. "I promise to do better."

In a video obtained by TMZ, Wallen and some friends arrive at his house after a night out, and were loud enough to garner the attention of neighbors. The video was reportedly captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera over the weekend.

In the video, according to the website, the singer uses the N-word to describe one of his drunk friends.

In October, Wallen was disinvited from performing on Saturday Night Live after he broke coronavirus protocols by attending a crowded party in Alabama. Wallen received widespread criticism for ignoring the pandemic and kissing several women in videos that surfaced after the partying.

At the time, Wallen said in an Instagram video that his actions were "pretty short-sighted" and that he respected the show's decision to remove him as the musical guest.

"I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities and I let 'em down," he said.