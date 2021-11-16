Morgan Wallen Announces 46-Stop Dangerous Tour Nearly One Year After Scandal

The tour, which comes in support of his chart-topping LP Dangerous: The Double Album, is a comeback of sorts for the country star

Morgan Wallen is embarking on an arena tour in 2022, marking his biggest return to the spotlight since he was embroiled in scandal earlier this year.

The country star, 28, will launch The Dangerous Tour with special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet on Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, stopping in 46 U.S. cities before he wraps things up on Sept. 24 in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tour, which comes in support of his chart-topping LP Dangerous: The Double Album, is a comeback of sorts for Wallen, who had his music pulled from radio waves and his record label contract suspended after he was caught on video using a racial slur in February.

In the video, the "7 Summers" singer and his friends were seen arriving at his house after a night out, and Wallen used the N-word to describe one of his drunk companions.

Shortly after, he issued a statement apologizing for his use of the word, writing: "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

RELATED VIDEO: Morgan Wallen No Longer Eligible for 2021 ACM Awards: We Do 'Not Condone or Support Intolerance'

Though he continued to apologize in various social media posts, Wallen was deemed ineligible at both the ACM and CMT Awards, and was also banned from participating in the Billboard Music Awards, and from any non-collaborative categories at the CMA Awards.

In July, he addressed his use of the racial slur in a conversation with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, and revealed that he checked into a rehabilitation center after the incident.

"For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California, you know, just trying to figure it out ... Why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem?" he said. "Do I have a deeper issue?"

Wallen explained the situation in the controversial video, saying that he and his friends would "say dumb stuff together" and "in our minds, it's playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong."

He added that he did not use the word frequently, and "didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."

The Dangerous Tour dates below: