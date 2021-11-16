Morgan Wallen Announces 46-Stop Dangerous Tour Nearly One Year After Scandal
The tour, which comes in support of his chart-topping LP Dangerous: The Double Album, is a comeback of sorts for the country star
Morgan Wallen is embarking on an arena tour in 2022, marking his biggest return to the spotlight since he was embroiled in scandal earlier this year.
The country star, 28, will launch The Dangerous Tour with special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet on Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, stopping in 46 U.S. cities before he wraps things up on Sept. 24 in Los Angeles.
The tour, which comes in support of his chart-topping LP Dangerous: The Double Album, is a comeback of sorts for Wallen, who had his music pulled from radio waves and his record label contract suspended after he was caught on video using a racial slur in February.
In the video, the "7 Summers" singer and his friends were seen arriving at his house after a night out, and Wallen used the N-word to describe one of his drunk companions.
Shortly after, he issued a statement apologizing for his use of the word, writing: "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."
Though he continued to apologize in various social media posts, Wallen was deemed ineligible at both the ACM and CMT Awards, and was also banned from participating in the Billboard Music Awards, and from any non-collaborative categories at the CMA Awards.
In July, he addressed his use of the racial slur in a conversation with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, and revealed that he checked into a rehabilitation center after the incident.
"For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California, you know, just trying to figure it out ... Why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem?" he said. "Do I have a deeper issue?"
Wallen explained the situation in the controversial video, saying that he and his friends would "say dumb stuff together" and "in our minds, it's playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong."
He added that he did not use the word frequently, and "didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."
The singer has slowly but surely begun to re-emerge back into the spotlight since the incident; in July, he appeared during Luke Bryan's set at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena as a surprise guest, and in September, he and Eric Church performed together at an opening party for Justin Timberlake and restauranteur Sam Fox's The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville.
The Dangerous Tour dates below:
February 3, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
February 4, 2022 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
February 5, 2022 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
February 9, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
February 24, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
February 25, 2022 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
February 26, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
March 3, 2022 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
March 4, 2022 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
March 5, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
March 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
March 11, 2022 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
March 12, 2022 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
March 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
April 21, 2022 — Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
April 22, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
April 23, 2022 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
April 28, 2022 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*
April 29, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena — TBD and Larry Fleet*
April 30, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — TBD and Larry Fleet*
May 12, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet^
May 13, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
May 14, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet*
June 2, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion — HARDY^
June 3, 2022 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — HARDY^
June 4, 2022 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live — HARDY^
June 16, 2022 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center — HARDY^
June 23, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^
June 24, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY^
June 25, 2022 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater — HARDY^
July 7, 2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center — HARDY^
July 8, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — HARDY^
July 21, 2022 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake — HARDY^
July 30, 2022 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — TBD^
August 5, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY^
August 11, 2022 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center — HARDY^
August 12, 2022 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre — HARDY^
August 25, 2022 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena — HARDY^
August 26, 2022 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP — HARDY^
August 27, 2022 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — HARDY^
September 7, 2022 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater — HARDY^
September 9, 2022 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center — HARDY^
September 10, 2022 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre — HARDY^
September 15, 2022 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — HARDY^
September 16, 2022 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — HARDY^
September 17, 2022 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre — HARDY^
September 24, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center — HARDY^