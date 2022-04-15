Morgan Wade Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut — See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics!
Morgan Wade has taken the critics – and Luke Combs, who has her opening his stadium shows – by storm. But there are still some things that take a young artist's breath away, like doing the Grand Ole Opry. For the Blue Ridge Mountain songwriter, making her Opry debut was one of those – and she brings PEOPLE.com behind the scenes for the once-in-a-lifetime moment.
It's a Long Way to the Top...
Or the Grand Ole Opry stage. "You think about all the legends who've been here, and you feel very small when you walk up to the awning. You know when you walk through those doors, this is it."
Boys in the Band
With so many artists playing every night, the Opry Band backs up many of the performers. "When I sat down, they were not only so respectful of my music, but they were really complimentary of the songs. They'd all really listened and wanted to get the arrangements where we liked. Sadler, my co-producer, and I were blown away by how much they cared."
Soundcheck
Morgan stands in the circle of wood from the Ryman Auditorium. "Even at soundcheck, you can feel the magic – and the history – just standing there. This is going to be a big night."
A Bit of History
Jordan Pettit, Grand Ole Opry Dir. of Artist Relations and Programming Strategy, presented Morgan with BACKSTAGE AT THE GRAND OLE OPRY by Opry General Manager Dan Rogers and Brenda Colladay. "In case I didn't know how big a deal it was, they gave me this book so I could see all the people who'd been there. How cool to see that!"
The Waiting Is the Hardest Part
Sadler Vaden (left corner) with Wade's extended family. "Once you're rehearsed, it's just the butterflies, waiting to go on. It was a big moment for my whole family, and you can see we're in that zone between getting there and getting to play on the Grand Ole Opry."
Final Moments
Moments before Morgan goes to the wings, she pauses for a final tune-up. "Just making sure. The last thing I wanted was to be even a bit out of tune on the Opry."
They Say Your Name
Morgan walks out and sings "Wilder Days" to major applause. "I know it happened, and I'm glad there are pictures, 'cause it's all a blur. Once you realize where you are, hear the people, you just soak it in. It's definitely a rush."
My Biggest Fans
"What would a big night be without the people you love the most? My little brother and sisters, the ones who inspire me and play with me and have fun with me. I'm not sure if they get what all of this is, but they think I'm cool. That's plenty."
They Came From All Over
The beauty of social media, people who share the love of a certain thing can find each other. "A group of people from the Facebook page decided to meet-up for the Opry. To think my songs brought them together, then they came all the way to Nashville to be here for this. Just wow."
Mini-Me
One of the fans from the Facebook group created a Mini-Morgan out of Lego pieces. "Talk about something you never expect to see: a mini-you made out of Legos! The hair, the guitar, the tattoos... She was perfect."
