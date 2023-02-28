Morgan Evans Says He's Turning 'Awfulness' into Honesty with His Music amid Kelsea Ballerini Drama

In a tumultuous time in his life, Morgan Evans chose to express himself the way he knows best: music.

During an episode on Evans' newly released five-part docuseries, the singer-songwriter took fans behind the scenes of his CMC Rocks performance where he debuted his song "Over for You" about his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini.

"I felt a weight off my chest. I felt like I told it in the most honest, real, and most positive way possible," he said in the series' first episode, titled "The Return."

He added of "Over for You": "It's the only song I've written since going through all the s—, so it felt like channeling all this awfulness into something honest."

The docuseries follows Evans, 37, through his Australian tour, only weeks after he went through a divorce. It also includes footage of the "Young Again" singer traveling back home and spending time with his family.

In one of those moments back home, he reflected on the good times in a relationship.

"Love is a weird thing and you don't ever want to go back in time… but there's different stages of life where you can take the positive or at least acknowledge the positive things. I'm trying to do that right now."

In the final episode, Evans sat on the beach and detailed the progress he's made.

"I feel pretty good considering everything," he said, seemingly addressing the divorce. "I've got a long way to go but I'm a long way from where I was three weeks ago. One day at a time — that's all you can hope for."

He added, "I've always tried to look at things in a very positive way. I've learned more recently that you need to feel things and you need to take a second and sit in things and experience them and not brush over them."

Evans announced the release of his docuseries, which was directed by Peter John, on Tuesday.

He released "Over for You" in October. Months later, during an interview on the Bobby Bones Show, he opened up about writing the confessional lyrics.

"It felt good to do that," Evans said. "Just be honest, and not try to cover things up."

"Having gone through a situation like that, seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal," he added, noting that he believes that "vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people."

The docuseries comes after Ballerini released an EP and accompanying short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat where she detailed the reasons behind their divorce.

Only a few days later she appeared on an episode of Call Her Daddy and revealed more details about the demise of their marriage — including her breaking point, sleeping on the couch and allegedly being forced to choose to give up half of the house.

The day before the full episode released, Evans seemingly addressed it on social media and said it was "sad" to see someone he "spent so much of my life with" say "things that aren't reality."

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November. Since then, the "Peter Pan" singer has been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.