Morgan Evans Releases Five-Part Docuseries About His Kelsea Ballerini Divorce Single 'Over for You'

Morgan Evans is telling his side of the story.

On Tuesday, the country singer announced the release of a five-part docuseries to coincide with his latest release "Over for You," which details his divorce with Kelsea Ballerini.

"'Over for You' is me singing about my feelings," Evans, 37, said in a press release. "This song is the most personal thing I've ever written and the most personal thing I've ever shared."

The docuseries, directed by Peter John, "brings viewers backstage and back home where Evans grew up. After a year of planning and just weeks before shooting, Evans went through a divorce. That's when Evans sat down to write what he calls 'the song from my heart,'" per the press release.

Evans released "Over for You" in October. Months later, during an interview on the Bobby Bones Show, he opened up about writing the confessional lyrics.

"It felt good to do that," Evans said. "Just be honest, and not try to cover things up."

"Having gone through a situation like that, seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal," he added, noting that he believes that "vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people."

The docuseries also comes after Ballerini, 29, released an EP and accompanying short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat where she detailed the reasons behind their divorce.

Only a few days later she appeared on an episode of Call Her Daddy and revealed more details about the demise of their marriage — including her breaking point, allegedly being forced to choose to give up half of the house and sleeping on the couch.

"There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," said Ballerini, who also slammed Evans for releasing "Over for You" before their divorce was finalized. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want."

She continued: "I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and him being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet.'"

The day before the full episode was released, Evans seemingly addressed it on social media.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," Evans wrote on Instagram.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps," he added. "All I ask is that if you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

The "I Quit Drinking" singer filed for divorce from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November. Since then, the "Peter Pan" singer has been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.