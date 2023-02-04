Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes

Evans wrote his latest hit, "Over for You," about his split with Ballerini

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 4, 2023 02:16 PM
morgan evans
Photo: Nancy Kruh

Morgan Evans is getting candid about heartbreak.

The "Kiss Somebody" singer, 37, opened up on the Bobby Bones Show about what it's been like moving on from ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini and dealing with the social media storm following their divorce.

"It was really tough," Evans said, referring to negative comments aimed at him after the split. "The only thing you can control is you, and how you feel and what you're doing. Thankfully I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way, and I'll always be grateful for that."

He also discussed how writing his confessional song "Over for You" — which contains emotional lyrics such as "How many times did you say you loved me/When it wasn't true?" — helped him process his emotions surrounding his high-profile breakup.

"It felt good to do that," he said. "Just be honest, and not try to cover things up."

"Having gone through a situation like that, seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal," he added, noting that he believes that "vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people."

After nearly five years of marriage, Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans last August. She addressed the split on her Instagram Stories, writing: "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

"It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Evans also gave his own statement, writing on Instagram, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce from Morgan Evans: 'Deeply Difficult Decision'

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the split, Ballerini has been rumored to have been dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, who shared a photo of the two cuddling up on his Instagram at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The two were also spotted having a night out in Nashville and, most recently, sharing some PDA at Los Angeles' LAX airport last weekend. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sharing a hug and holding hands as they parted ways.

As for Evans, he is currently touring behind his latest release The Country and the Coast: Side A in Europe.

Related Articles
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'Having a Good Time' with Kelsea Ballerini amid Romance Rumors
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? Outer Banks Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Spent Grammy Nom Day 'Finalizing' Divorce and Picking Up Keys to 'Dream Home'
morgan-evans-1.jpg
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Reach Settlement Agreement 2 Months After She Filed for Divorce
kelsea ballerini and morgan evans
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: 'I Wish It Were Otherwise but It Is Not'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce from Morgan Evans: 'Deeply Difficult Decision'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Jokes She's 'About to Break Up with the Internet' Over Rumors About Her Love Life
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on January 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
All the New Celebrity Couples of 2023
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband? All About Marc Daly and Their Divorce
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Says It Would've Been a 'Disservice' to Stay in Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Meghan King Says She Envies Others with Nuclear Families: 'I Mourn the One I Lost'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' After Split from Husband Morgan Evans
kelsea ballerini and morgan evans
Morgan Evans Hints at Kelsea Ballerini Split in Heartbreaking New Ballad: Listen
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Song Lyrics to Reflect Morgan Evans Divorce During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Kelsea Ballerini Films Teary-Eyed TikTok from Bathtub After Filing for Divorce from Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini Films Teary-Eyed TikTok from Bathtub After Filing for Divorce from Morgan Evans