Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes

Morgan Evans is getting candid about heartbreak.

The "Kiss Somebody" singer, 37, opened up on the Bobby Bones Show about what it's been like moving on from ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini and dealing with the social media storm following their divorce.

"It was really tough," Evans said, referring to negative comments aimed at him after the split. "The only thing you can control is you, and how you feel and what you're doing. Thankfully I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way, and I'll always be grateful for that."

He also discussed how writing his confessional song "Over for You" — which contains emotional lyrics such as "How many times did you say you loved me/When it wasn't true?" — helped him process his emotions surrounding his high-profile breakup.

"It felt good to do that," he said. "Just be honest, and not try to cover things up."

"Having gone through a situation like that, seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal," he added, noting that he believes that "vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people."

After nearly five years of marriage, Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans last August. She addressed the split on her Instagram Stories, writing: "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

"It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Evans also gave his own statement, writing on Instagram, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Since the split, Ballerini has been rumored to have been dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, who shared a photo of the two cuddling up on his Instagram at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The two were also spotted having a night out in Nashville and, most recently, sharing some PDA at Los Angeles' LAX airport last weekend. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sharing a hug and holding hands as they parted ways.

As for Evans, he is currently touring behind his latest release The Country and the Coast: Side A in Europe.