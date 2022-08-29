Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: 'I Wish It Were Otherwise but It Is Not'

Morgan Evans is speaking out after news broke that he and wife Kelsea Ballerini have split.

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not," the "Love Is Real" singer, 37, wrote on his Instagram Story Monday.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier in the day that the country singers were divorcing, per documents filed by Ballerini, 28, on Friday in Tennessee.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," a source told PEOPLE. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

The "Heartfirst" singer addressed the split on her Instagram Story as well, writing, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

The country singers first met in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans' native Australia, were engaged that December and tied the knot a year later in an intimate oceanside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini Getty

The two-time Grammy Award nominee is currently gearing up for the Sept. 23 release of her new album Subject to Change and its headlining tour. Ballerini announced the album, her fifth, in July, and said it was largely inspired by her newfound ability to embrace change and all that comes with it.

Evans is currently touring his release The Country and the Coast: Side A before heading Down Under to open for Brad Paisley next month.