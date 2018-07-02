Morgan Evans may have found his happily ever after, but he’s lending a hand to those in pursuit of finding their special someone.

On Monday night, the Australian musician, 33 – who’s married to fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini – is scheduled to perform his single “Kiss Somebody” on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette.

His U.S. debut single, which is currently No. 11 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, is inspired by a brokenhearted friend who had trouble getting over a relationship. And after watching PEOPLE’s exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from his music video shoot, you’re definitely going to want to kiss somebody, too!

“Every time we do a take it’s a huge mess to clean up,” a flower-toting Evans says in the clip, adding, “But it’s going to be worth it.”

Morgan Evans Joseph Llanes

After Evans announced his performance via Twitter, his wife — a longtime fan of the show — revealed she’s excited for his appearance for a multitude of reasons.

Soooo, I’m gonna be playing Kiss Somebody on @BacheloretteABC this Monday! — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) June 28, 2018

“Soooo, I’m gonna be playing Kiss Somebody on @BacheloretteABC this Monday!” Evans Tweeted on Thursday, with the “Legends” singer responding, “Does this mean you’ll watch it with me? FINALLY?!”

It’s a date. I’ll bring the popcorn. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 29, 2018

“I’m scared to watch,” Evans said, stating the obvious. “It’s so addictive.”

“It’s a date,” Ballerini, 24, replied. “I’ll bring the popcorn.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Kelsea Ballerini Instagram

After nine months of dating, Evans popped the question to Ballerini on Dec. 25, 2016 while eating pancakes in their Nashville kitchen and listening to Michael Bublé‘s holiday album. And nearly one year later on Dec. 2, 2017, the country singers tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.