Morgan Evans Hints at Kelsea Ballerini Split in Heartbreaking New Ballad: Listen

Country singer Morgan Evans appears to be channeling his heartbreak into song.

The "Kiss Somebody" singer, who married Kelsea Ballerini in 2017, debuted a poignant new song over the weekend that alludes to the country couple's surprise split in August after nearly five years of marriage.

An emotional Evans, 37, played the piano ballad "How Long" on Saturday at CMC Rocks QLD 2022 in his native Australia.

"How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down?/How long have you been breaking?" he sings on the track. "Why am I just finding out? It kills me to know/That you were drifting alone."

In the song's chorus, he sings, "How many times did you say you loved me when it wasn't true?/I'm just wondering, how long has it been over for you?"

Other heartbreaking lyrics include, "It would be easier if I hated you/But I still miss the person/That I thought I knew."

The song's debut comes one month after Ballerini, 29, filed for divorce in Tennessee.

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," Evans wrote on his Instagram Story shortly after the news broke. "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

The country singers first met in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Australia, were engaged that December and tied the knot a year later in an intimate oceanside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ballerini released her new album Subject to Change on Friday, and select songs include lyrics that hint at marital strife.

On the track "Doin' My Best," the star sings about how she went to therapy and was eventually joined by Evans, because, as she notes, "when you get married that young, you got a lotta s— you gotta get through."

Then, during a show in New York City on Saturday night, the "Heartfirst" singer changed the lyrics to several songs to reflect the split.

While belting out her single "What I Have," Ballerini changed the words "I got a warm body in bed" to "I got my own body in bed." Her fans at the venue, who acknowledged the new lyrics, erupted in cheers.

Meanwhile, during her performance of "Get Over Yourself," she sang, "I'm the crazy bitch that wrecked your life," instead of, "I'm the crazy ex that wrecked your life." She also changed the lyrics in her song "Miss Me More."

"I think in that unraveling of all these beautiful, amazing experiences that I had gotten to have over the years in my career and my personal life ... it really unlocked this honesty and more so than the honesty, the guts to go there in some ways," Ballerini recently told PEOPLE of her new album. "And I think that's heard throughout the whole project."