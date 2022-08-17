New Country Drama Series 'Monarch' Will Guest Star Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and More

All hail the royal family of country music!

The trailer for the new FOX series Monarch dropped Wednesday, which marks the rise of the reigning family in country music and the great lengths they will go to maintain their untarnished musical legacy.

Starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, the series also features guest appearances from country stars Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town.

Shania Twain. Courtesy Fox

Based in Texas, the trailer opens with shots of the leading cast members as Sarandon's character, Dottie Cantrell Roman narrates, "We are the first family of country music, now and forever."

"I never wanted to just be a star. I want to create a dynasty, and I have," she continues. "But the strength to do whatever it takes to protect the family, well, we have to work on that."

The bright lights of life onstage are then juxtaposed by the dark woods of night in which Adkins' Albie Roman clicks his gun into position, declaring, "A Roman never forgets an enemy."

The trailer cuts back to their daughter Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel), urging Dottie that "It is a sin." Her mother then quips, "If there's a hell, I booked my ticket years ago."

The teaser highlights more clips of the showbiz glitz and glam that the Romans live as the leading family in country music, along with secrets that could unravel and jeopardize their dynastic plan.

"Most people should tell the truth, but we are not most people. We're the Romans," a voice can be overheard saying.

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins. FOX

Shots of what look to be promiscuous love and business affairs, burying dead bodies into self-made graves and setting ablaze buildings that are not completely evacuated heighten the stakes of the rise and potential fall of the Romans' empire.

"We come from such different worlds," one female character says, to which Ace Grayson (Iñigo Pascual) responds, "We're just like any other super famous, over-privileged, always in the public eye family."

The trailer further alludes to the struggles that each family member will face, primarily the aspirations of Nicky to follow in her mother's footsteps.

"You've very talented, but you're not her," one character tells her. "I will be," Nicky rebuttals.

"Your mama didn't become an icon by playing nice, neither will you," another voice says as the trailer shows Dottie slapping a man across the face.

A Roman rivalry is also teased as Nicky and Gigi Taylor-Roman (Beth Ditto) battle it out for the reigning spot as the up-and-coming family monarch.

"You stayed out of the spotlight because you thought you'd outshine me?" Nicky asks.

"Well, there can only be one queen," Gigi replies. "Bring it on, sister."

As the trailer features more telling dialogue that speaks to the Romans' ruthlessness, son Luke Roman (Joshua Sasse) seems to capture it best as there is "never a dull moment."

Clips from the teaser show not only musical performances from idol Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town, but also their acting chops as guest stars in the series.

Martina McBride. Courtesy Fox

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown, baby," Dottie can be heard saying to Nicky, as they admire her daughter wearing a white bedazzled cowboy hat in the mirror.

Finally, the trailer ends on a more ironic note with a reporter asking Dottie Cantrell, "You've been the queen of country music for nearly 40 years. In all that time, any regrets?"

Cutting back and forth between Sarandon firing a gun to her response: "No ma'am, not a one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Monarch premieres Sept. 11 on FOX.