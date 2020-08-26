Why Mitchell Tenpenny's New 'Broken Up' Music Video Features a Real-Life Couple

"We wanted the audience to believe what they were watching and feel the emotions of the couple," the rising country star tells PEOPLE

Mitchell Tenpenny is mending a shattered relationship in his latest music video.

The country star, 31, shared exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at his passionate new music video for "Broken Up," which debuted on Tuesday. Tenpenny tells PEOPLE that he and director Justin Key cast a real-life couple to bring the emotional song to life on-screen with realism.

"We chose a real-life couple for the video's main characters for two reasons, one being that during COVID we wanted the couple to be able to interact with each other safely and it allowed us to meet regulations for shooting," says the singer of the project, which was shot earlier this summer.

"But even more than that," he adds, "we wanted the audience to believe what they were watching and feel the emotions of the couple."

Tenpenny says that the music video's cinematic take on the subject matter of the song — on which he sings "Lord knows I wish that I could say that I'll be fine/ But, baby, I'm still broken up about it" — "nailed it."

Sharing the music video on Instagram, the artist thanked fans for listening, and asked for their honest feedback. "IT’S OUT!!!! Let me know what you think of the video for #BrokenUp in the comments. Thank y'all for joining me & cranking this song up out there. Cheers!!!" he wrote.

Aside from safely shooting music videos during the pandemic, Tenpenny tells PEOPLE he and his girlfriend, Meghan Patrick, have spent the quarantine by taking up a sport together: golf! Additionally, the couple signed up for an adult softball league.