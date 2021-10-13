Mitchell Tenpenny Makes His Ryman Debut in Sold Out Show — and Donates $32K to Charity in the Process!
The concert, part of the country star's To Us It Did tour, was held on Oct. 10 and partially benefitted his 10Penny Fund, which provides inspiration and supports programs that help build community, motivate patients, and encourages healing for people facing cancer as well as their loved ones. The show's VIP experience raised $32,500!
I started my show day with a VIP event to raise money for The 10Penny Fund. My friend RaeLynn joined for a special performance of "Get That All the Time" from her latest release Baytown.
Just RaeLynn and me having fun after the performance.
After we wrapped the VIP party, my manager told me how much money we raised for The 10Penny Fund - $32,500!!! It means the world to me! Being able to check something off my bucket list — headlining the Ryman — and helping people with the money that was raised is just icing on the cake.
My brother Rafe and my mom Donna hung out on the bus before we went inside to start the show. Headlining the Ryman has been a dream of mine for a long time, but I know it's been a dream for my family too.
My girl Meghan and I hanging out just before I head to the stage. The night was a really big deal for both of us and we were so happy to have so many friends and family there that night.
I toured with the Seaforth guys a couple of years ago and we made a hilarious video for our song "Anything She Says." The costumes and set designs were outlandish. This song gets a great reaction at our live show.
I am completely satisfied that we left it all on that Ryman stage. I haven't stopped smiling!
Meghan performed a love song, "Wild as Me," she wrote about me, even though she doesn't really write love songs. I was so happy to share a stage with her.
I'm proud to say this guy is my friend and supporter. Means the world to me that Chris [Young] made time in his schedule to join me for one of the most special concerts of my life. He's from the Nashville area too so it was a hometown crowd for him as well.
Chris and I performed "At the End of a Bar" from his Famous Friends album. We wrote this song in the middle of a snowstorm over a year ago. The performance drew one of the greatest reactions from the crowd that night.
We let the fans know that because of them, we were able to donate $32,500 to The 10Penny Fund to help kick cancer's ass!
This was my view all night. There is NOTHING like a hometown crowd and hearing them sing the words to every song!
This was taken near the end of the show. I think I could have stayed out there all night long. But instead, I invited everyone to lower Broadway to continue the fun!
