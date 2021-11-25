Mitchell Tenpenny Gets Engaged to Longtime Love Meghan Patrick at the Bar Where They First Met

"I met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged 'at the end of a bar!'" the country star jokes, alluding to the title of his song with fellow hitmaker Chris Young

On Wednesday night, country star Mitchell Tenpenny proposed to his longtime girlfriend, fellow singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick, at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

"I met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged 'at the end of a bar!'" Tenpenny jokes, alluding to the title of his song with fellow hitmaker Chris Young.

He tells PEOPLE he decided to propose this week because "I wanted both of our families to be here." Tenpenny, 32, says he asked Patrick's father for her hand the last time her family was in Nashville "and he gave me his blessing." Retorts Patrick, 34: "What my dad actually said he agreed to was two goats, one cow and 10 chickens!"

Patrick, who's seen much success in her native Canada, had an inkling Tenpenny could be popping the question soon. "With my family coming into town this weekend I thought maybe, because we have talked about this for a while," she says. "But I did not expect this! This is the most perfect engagement I could have ever imagined."

Admits Tenpenny, "I had a whole speech planned and it disappeared [in the moment]. I wasn't able to say everything I wanted to. I was nervous — and relieved. She was crying, I was crying. All I wanted was to hear her say yes!"

"I also thought there would be all these things I would have said," Patrick tells PEOPLE. "And all I could get out was 'Yes!' Then we both awkwardly stumbled around trying to get the ring on my finger."

Tenpenny opened up to PEOPLE about his and Patrick's love story back in September, saying it was love at first sight when they crossed paths at the bar. (She was wearing camo, of course!) He also shared that he wrote "I Can't Love You Any More" about her.

"It's got that 'turn of phrase' where it's not what you think it is," he said. "It's basically saying, 'I can't love you any more than I do right now.' When we were writing it, I realized that I was describing my girlfriend Meghan throughout the whole thing. That song tells the story of our life."

Tenpenny, who recently released his EP Midtown Diaries, previously told The Country Daily that the pandemic helped teach him how to live with someone else as the two moved in together during quarantine.

"I mean I definitely learned a lot more about myself and my relationship at home… how to be more patient, how to live with someone," he said. "We both learned patience and how to actually live with somebody. It's been a long time. I've never actually lived with anybody of the opposite sex like that, so it was really learning each other, it's made us so much closer."