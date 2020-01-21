Inside Mitchell Tenpenny's Anything She Says Tour: All the Photos from the St. Louis Show

Hanging on the bus with the band waiting for soundcheck. Supporting the hometown Titans!
My best friend Sydney Clawson drew this for our tour. I love that we get to give them out in VIP.
Running through set list at soundcheck.
I still can’t believe I get to call this my job.
Always great to meet the fans before the show. We often see a lot of the same faces at our shows and it’s great to get to know them better.
Appreciate radio stations coming out to talk to us before the concerts. Thankful for the relationships we’ve built with them and their bridge to the fans too.
I have my buddies Seaforth out on this tour with me.
It’s still so surrealhearing someone tell me that a song I wrote was for them.
My fan club members are called the Night Owls. This is one of many stuffed owls given to me by my fans.
Every night before we hit the stage, we toast to the fans showing up.
All the hours spent traveling on the bus are well worth the time I have I stage.
Mitch and Tom from Seaforth were out with me on the first leg of the tour last year. So fun to get to perform the single (“Anything She Says”” with them every night — and to experience the fans singing it back to us!
An overnight bus ride, working out in the morning, interviews with media and radio, soundcheck, going through set list with the band. These are some of the things that lead up to the time I step on stage to perform. It’s the moment we worked for all day.
This is my view every night! Thank you Night Owls.