Trisha Yearwood tells PEOPLE she has "been waiting patiently for" Mitch Rossell "to ask me to sing on one of his records"

Mitch Rossell and Trisha Yearwood Team Up for Emotional New Song 'Ran into You' — Listen

It's the collaboration of a lifetime for Mitch Rossell — but maybe even more so for Trisha Yearwood!

The country singers have teamed up for a new single, titled "Ran into You," which premiered Monday on Rossell's YouTube channel.

Written by Rossell, the emotional track contains the lyrics, "I ran like hell to nowhere fast / From myself, from my past, from my hometown and everyone I ever knew / I ran from God when He got too close, I ran from love and the hearts I broke / And from all the wreckage I left in my rearview."

"All I ever knew was running, till I ran into you," he croons at the end of the chorus, on which Yearwood sings along with him.

"When we cut 'Ran into You,' I knew there was something special about it," Rossell, 33, tells PEOPLE. "The chorus melody lends itself to a really cool and distinct harmony part and I knew if I could just get Trisha's voice on it, it would take it over the top."

Mitch Rossell and Trisha Yearwood Image zoom Trisha Yearwood and Mitch Rossell | Credit: Mitch Rossell/Instagram

When he got the mix back, "I just kept telling my engineer Luke to turn her up more," he says of Yearwood, 56. "I couldn't get enough of the 'it' that she brought to this track."

"I still can't believe she graced my song with her talent," Rossell adds. "This one is gonna be damn hard to top."

But the feeling is mutual. As Yearwood tells PEOPLE, "I've been a Mitch Rossell fan since the first time I heard his voice … I think it was the song 'Ask Me How I Know,' which he wrote and [her husband] Garth [Brooks] recorded."

"I've been waiting patiently for him to ask me to sing on one of his records, ha! He finally did," the country legend adds. "I absolutely love 'Ran into You.' It was a joy to sing with Mitch and I can't get the song out of my head. That's a good sign!"

Mitch Rossell Image zoom Mitch Rossell | Credit: Remedy Creative

Rossell previously performed with Brooks, 59, at the CMA Awards in 2017. And Brooks couldn't sing his praises enough, telling PEOPLE, "He's just a guy who moved here [to Nashville] on a dream."

"He is every songwriter's dream. You come here with nothing and hope that this will happen. And good for him. He deserves it," Brooks added.

Obviously, much of Rossell's good fortune was the result of Brooks' passion for his work — a fact not lost on the grateful young artist.