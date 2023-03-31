Miranda Lambert Jokes the Best 'Yellowstone' Role for Her Would Be ... Herself

Miranda Lambert is getting candid about what role she'd choose if she was asked to appear on Yellowstone.

The popular Paramount Network show and its spin-offs have already featured several country music stars, and the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer, 39, said she would consider making an appearance, but only if she could take on a role she's very familiar with.

"I've never been an actress. It's not my favorite thing," Lambert told Entertainment Tonight.

"I've done one thing and it was probably the one," she added with a laugh, referring to her guest appearance as an actress on an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in 2012. "I'm not saying I won't ever do it again. But if I can play myself... that's a little bit easier on me."

That opportunity could be on the horizon as she also revealed that she also bumped into Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan in Texas at a recent event.

"... Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts and I did as well," said Lambert. "So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle... I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, 'I have some tunes, man, here they are!'"

The singer was also already featured in a poster in one scene at the cowboys' bunkhouse in the show, which she recalls, "I was like 19 in that picture!"

Some of the country music stars who have appeared in Yellowstone include Lambert's friend and country music singer Lainey Wilson, who made her acting debut on the show in the recurring role of Abby in the show's latest season.

Country musician Ryan Bingham, who has released nearly a dozen studio albums, also holds a series regular title on the show as Walker, a former prisoner who works on the ranch. Country music greats Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw also took on lead roles as Margaret and James Dutton in Yellowstone's spin-off 1883.

Yellowstone has also attracted actors from other genres including Keanu Reeves who admitted to ET Canada that he'd be on board with making a surprise appearance on the show.

"I'd love to do a western, so, yeah sure," he said.