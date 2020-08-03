Audio Up's Make It Up as We Go will be released through iHeartPodcast Network on Oct. 1

Miranda Lambert Talks Upcoming Scripted Podcast Make It Up as We Go , Glamping with Her Husband

Miranda Lambert is bringing her talents to a new podcast.

The country star, 36, has signed on as a featured cast member and executive producer of the upcoming scripted, country-musical podcast Make It Up as We Go, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Created by podcast content production studio and network Audio Up, Make It Up as We Go follows the story of an aspiring young female songwriter (played by musician Scarlett Burke), and her pursuits to make a name for herself in the music industry.

“I built a career telling stories, specifically through music," Lambert tells PEOPLE. "I was drawn to a new form of storytelling with podcasts, which I have never done before. The main character, played by Scarlett Burke, and her challenges as an aspiring singer/songwriter are ones that I can relate to firsthand, which really captivated my attention.”

As Burke's character encounters a number of personalities, Make It Up as We Go unravels her personal journey navigating the writer's rooms of Nashville and finding her own voice along the way — something Lambert could relate to firsthand.

"I came to Nashville 18 years ago and really started cutting my teeth as a songwriter and performer," she says. "So I can relate to the trajectory of a singer/songwriter's career that comes with many highs and lows. This story captures those moments in a compelling narrative."

Throughout all of the highs and lows, though, Lambert has always managed to stay true to herself thanks to her support system.

"I was raised in Texas and always had my parents as strong female and male role models in my life," she says. "They taught me to always be myself, which has been my guiding principle throughout my career."

Lambert will play a pivotal role in the podcast as herself, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton, Bobby Bones, Lindsay Ell and Craig Robinson. The podcast will also feature original music from Lambert, Burke, Ell and Nicolle Galyon.

Last week, Lambert celebrated a major milestone when her single "Bluebird" went No. 1 on the Billboard charts, her first song to do so in eight years.

"This success definitely makes me hopeful for the future of country female singer/songwriters," she says. "I can attest to the amazing talent out there in the female country songwriter space because I toured with some of them last fall during my Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, which featured Maren Morris, Elle King, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde, and Caylee Hammack. The future is bright!"

Lambert says she was able to celebrate her success with "a very small gathering" at her manager's house with her "Bluebird" co-writers Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick.

"It was fun to celebrate with the fans and do a virtual toast with my Fan Club online as well," she adds. "The fan reactions have been nothing short of inspirational, and many have mentioned that they feel comfort from the hopeful message in the song."

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Lambert says she's been taking a break from writing music and instead "spending a lot of time outside with my family and animals on the farm." She and her husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she married in 2019, have also been spending time with a new member of their "family," an airstream they bought in May.

"[It] has become our home away from home," she says. "I’ve been touring for 18 years and have been all over, but have rarely spent real time in those places. So that is what we’ve been doing! One of my favorite parts of 'glamping' is cooking with Brendan over a campfire with our cast iron pans. It is delicious!"

Another recent addition to their family is Tequila (the kitten!), whom Lambert and McLoughlin, 28, rescued in June after spotting him on the side of the road.

"Tequila is adjusting perfectly to farm life and loves hanging out with my dogs," Lambert says. "My husband found him at the perfect time. My foundation, MuttNation, just launched a pet food line called 'On the Farm' distributed at Tractor Supply Company that includes cat food. Needless to say, he has been eating well!"