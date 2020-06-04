Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrate COVID-19 Frontline Heroes in TV Special

The special included emotional performances and tributes to inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic

Country music stars banded together to celebrate the heroes risking their lives on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday night, CMT premiered CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special with appearances from several country music stars, as well as some actors and actresses, who honored the inspiring Americans on the frontlines of the outbreak.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes didn't just honor healthcare workers but also shed light on heroes making a difference in the categories of education, community and neighbors, food industry, American ingenuity, infrastructure, first responders and U.S. military.

The night was kicked off by Little Big Town, who performed an emotional rendition of their song “Bluebird," before Shelton stepped in to talk about a tight-knit community in Kodiak, Alaska that banded together to turn schools into make-shift food pantries to feed those most in need.

For Underwood — who has several teachers in her family — the event hit close to home as she expressed gratitude to seven standout educators who pivoted their job to a virtual classroom.

"There was no playbook for this. There was no lesson plan,” the star said as she commended them for their efforts.

Rhett also gave a shout-out to both of his daughter’s teachers before performing his new song, “Be a Light.”

Later, Ballerini sang a cover of “You’ve Got a Friend" and Lambert shared an acoustic rendition of “Bluebird” from her porch in Nashville.

After several more tributes to delivery drivers, farmers, grocers, sanitation workers and utility laborers, veterans, as well as to doctors, nurses, pharmacists, ambulance drivers and EMTs, Kane Brown closed out the show with a special performance of “Stand By Me.”