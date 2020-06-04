Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrate COVID-19 Frontline Heroes in TV Special
The special included emotional performances and tributes to inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic
Country music stars banded together to celebrate the heroes risking their lives on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday night, CMT premiered CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special with appearances from several country music stars, as well as some actors and actresses, who honored the inspiring Americans on the frontlines of the outbreak.
The special included emotional live-from-home performances from stars like Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett, as well as special tributes from Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Scarlett Johansson and many more.
RELATED: Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and More: The Guide to Which Livestream Country Concerts to Watch
CMT Celebrates Our Heroes didn't just honor healthcare workers but also shed light on heroes making a difference in the categories of education, community and neighbors, food industry, American ingenuity, infrastructure, first responders and U.S. military.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories
The night was kicked off by Little Big Town, who performed an emotional rendition of their song “Bluebird," before Shelton stepped in to talk about a tight-knit community in Kodiak, Alaska that banded together to turn schools into make-shift food pantries to feed those most in need.
For Underwood — who has several teachers in her family — the event hit close to home as she expressed gratitude to seven standout educators who pivoted their job to a virtual classroom.
"There was no playbook for this. There was no lesson plan,” the star said as she commended them for their efforts.
Rhett also gave a shout-out to both of his daughter’s teachers before performing his new song, “Be a Light.”
Later, Ballerini sang a cover of “You’ve Got a Friend" and Lambert shared an acoustic rendition of “Bluebird” from her porch in Nashville.
After several more tributes to delivery drivers, farmers, grocers, sanitation workers and utility laborers, veterans, as well as to doctors, nurses, pharmacists, ambulance drivers and EMTs, Kane Brown closed out the show with a special performance of “Stand By Me.”
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.