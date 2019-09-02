Miranda Lambert Opens Up About 'Sweet' Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Stage: 'I'm Not Sad Anymore'

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert may still be a sucker for a sad country song, but she’s feeling nothing but joy these days.

Before singing a stripped-down version of one of her most heartbreaking songs, “Tin Man,” on the Atlantic City stop of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour over Labor Day weekend, the country superstar told the crowd that despite singing a “sad” song, she’s “not in a sad time anymore.”

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!” she told the audience at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Saturday night.

The audience cheered as her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who stood off to the side to watch his wife perform, acknowledged her sweet shout out.

“So even though I’m not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart, so I’m going to sing a sad one if you want to get sad with me,” she added.

Lambert revealed back in February that she and McLoughlin had tied the knot the month before, with a candid Valentine’s Day post saying, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

RELATED: It’s Ladies’ Night! Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood and More Shine at ACM Honors

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin John Shearer/Getty Images

The couple met in New York last November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America.

The union with McLoughlin is Lambert’s second marriage. She was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton, before they split in 2015 — and subsequently dated musicians Anderson East and Evan Felker before meeting McLoughlin.

The couple have been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville, with Lambert recently telling Extra that they have “the best of both worlds.”

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughlin’s 9-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life,” she told the outlet. “I’m enjoying the balance.”

Image zoom Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert SplashNews.com

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Has the Perfect Comeback to Troll Who Says Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin Won’t Last

McLoughlin, an officer with the New York Police Department, is currently on a leave of absence from his job, a representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information previously told PEOPLE. His decision to take some time away from the NYPD comes just before Lambert is set to kick off the fall leg of her tour this month.

Following her show on Saturday, Premier Nightclub at Borgata provided a donation to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation — a cause close to the singer’s heart. The singer sets up a “Fill the Little Red Wagon” campaign outside of participating stops on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour to encourage country music fans to donate money or bring dog food and supplies for a local shelter.

Lambert’s upcoming album Wildcard is set for release on Nov. 1.