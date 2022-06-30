Why Miranda Lambert Is Unfazed by Fans' Thirsty Comments on Her Husband's Shirtless Instagram Pics

Miranda Lambert sees your thirsty comments on her handsome husband's shirtless Instagram pics — and she gets it.

"I tell him, 'If you got blessed with all of that, then don't rob the world. I'm a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!'" Lambert, 38, tells PEOPLE of her husband Brendan McLoughlin, 30, whose abs often make an appearance on both of their social media accounts.

Lambert and McLoughlin, a retired NYPD officer, wed in 2019 after a whirlwind, three-month romance. And their life together has grounded the Grammy winner.

"I take myself way too seriously, and I think I've really calmed down, getting out of my head and stuff, because he's so full of joy," Lambert says of McLoughlin, who says her favorite thing about her partner is "his smile. It's one of those contagious ones."

With McLoughlin, Lambert has found the stability she's long craved — and that may have felt out of reach during the tumultuous years following her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, as her subsequent romances drew criticism on social media and made her a tabloid target.

Today, the pair — who split time between her Nashville-area farm (which their six horses, five dogs, two cats, two goats, two miniature horses and a handful of chickens also call home) and New York, where McLoughlin has a 3-year-old son from a past relationship — are happier than ever.

Miranda Lambert on Finding Love After ‘Wild Ride’: ‘Without the Hard Stuff I Wouldn’t Be Where I Am’ Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Credit: Jeff Lipsky

"I want to be open about how happy we are," says Lambert, who recently launched her Wanda June Home line. "I just don't give two s---s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh. It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

Miranda Lambert on Finding Love After ‘Wild Ride’: ‘Without the Hard Stuff I Wouldn’t Be Where I Am’ Miranda Lambert on the cover of PEOPLE