Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH

Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration.

Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write."

"This is just this really cool area that's for creating and brainstorming and writing songs," she tells PEOPLE as she tours the space, which comes complete with a bar and memorabilia from important moments throughout her storied career.

The assortment of artifacts includes a "really cool" neon pink light-up guitar case from when she opened the 2021 ACM Awards with Elle King, which she calls "very fun."

Also on display is the colorful bodice Lambert, 38, wore during her performance of "Fastest Girl In Town" at the 2012 CMA Awards. She calls the piece "one of my most favorite pieces probably ever worn," despite admitting how difficult it was to sing in due to its tightness.

"It's definitely one of those staple wardrobe moments I can remember in my career," she adds about the flashy item, which was designed by The Blonds.

"We have written a lot of songs here," including music with the likes of Luke Combs, she reveals about the space, which she often uses to work alongside her longtime manager Marion Kraft.

"We've been together for 17 years, so we can come down here and have a drink and brainstorm and make it not feel like we're in an office building," she explains. "It's very zen, cozy, and just feels like a space for you to create, whatever that is whether it's an idea or a song, and somewhere to sort of document all the work we've done together. There's a lot of years under our belt, a lot of hard work, so this is kind of a place where we can celebrate that."

The walls of the room are adorned with countless plaques and platinum records celebrating Lambert's phenomenal commercial successes, including that for her "very first No. 1 song."

"That was a huge moment, it took three albums to get there," she says about the honor celebrating her 2009 single "White Liar." "That's probably why it's so big because we were really excited about it."

Another plaque commemorates the first album by her country group Pistol Annies, 2011's Hell On Heels, which hit the top of Billboard's country albums chart. "It's been one of the most heartfelt passion projects I've ever been a part of," she says about the band. "All the women in this building, we try to support each other, so that's exactly what this plaque represents."

Lambert also shows off her "wardrobe archive," which features items she has "worn in photoshoots, music videos, album covers, award shows, red carpets dating back to 2008."

"It's pretty crazy that we've been able to keep up with it all," she notes. "It brings back so many memories of so many moments in my career."

It includes the "badass" white Hervé Léger bondage dress seen on the cover of her album Four the Record and the black jumpsuit she wore to perform "Drunk" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

"I'm obsessed with them," she points out about the assortment of custom jumpsuits she has recently added to the collection. "I'm much more of this vibe than 'dress vibe' usually, so it makes me happy."

"We just keep adding and it keeps getting cooler," she adds about the archive. "I can't wait to see what this room looks like in the next decade."

Fans will get to see a slew of new show-stopping ensembles when Lambert launches her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood on Sept. 23.