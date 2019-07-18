Image zoom Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert/Instagram

It all comes out in the wash — or should we say, off in the wash.

Miranda Lambert shared a saucy video to Instagram on Wednesday to promote her upcoming single, complete with footage of her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, doing laundry sans a shirt.

“Come on, really?” McLoughlin says as he realizes Lambert is videotaping him, but not before the musician zooms in on the NYPD officer’s six-pack.

Lambert, 35, cheekily captioned the photo with the name of her new single, adding a reference to her husband’s impressive washboard abs. “It All Comes Out In the Wash (board)’. Tomorrow 6am ET#putthatsuckeronspin 💙😂🙋‍♀️👏😜” she said.

“house husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #NEWSONG #yourewelcome” she added.

Lambert wed McLoughlin in secret and announced the news earlier this year in February.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer wrote in an Instagram post announcing her nuptials. She was previously married to fellow country artist Blake Shelton from 2011-2015.

“My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” she added. A friend of Lambert’s told PEOPLE after the wedding news broke that she “truly is happier than ever.”

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty

The country superstar recently joked to Chicago radio station US99 that her team won’t be letting her take another long break any time soon.

“They’re not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s—,” she said, adding that the time off was “the longest break I’ve ever had in 17 years.”

But the downtime seems to have paid off: not only is she releasing new music, but Lambert is also getting ready to head across the country on a new tour in September.

The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour features an all-female slate of opening acts and special guests, including Maren Morris, Elle King, Lambert’s own trio the Pistol Annies (with pals Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley), Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

Lambert’s tour kicks off on Sept. 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut.