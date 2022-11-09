Miranda Lambert Shares Video of Her and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Dancing to Her Single 'Actin' Up'

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are showing off some sweet moves!

The country star shared a clip to Instagram on Tuesday of the pair dancing to her single "Actin' Up" while they attended the 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Set to the track from her 2022 album Palomino, the short video shows the duo dressed to the nines, each with a drink in hand.

Sporting a black and emerald-green mini dress, Lambert wore a BMI medal around her neck and accessorized with hoop earrings. McLoughlin complemented his wife in a classic black suit and a tie.

"Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin (thanks to preshow @red55winery in our @wandajunehome glasses 🍷)," Lambert wrote in the caption.

Lambert and McLoughlin wed in 2019 after a whirlwind, three-month romance. Last month, the "House That Built Me" singer celebrated her husband's 31st birthday, marking the special day by posting a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my 💙 @brendanjmcloughlin ! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile," she wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos of the retired NYPD officer.

She continued, "A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals, fitness, sunshine, home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31."

McLoughlin commented on the post with two red hearts.

Earlier in October, the singer wrapped the first weeks of her Las Vegas residency, and McLoughlin celebrated her homecoming with a home-cooked meal.

Lambert posted an Instagram reel at the time that showed off their Italian cuisine. The footage, which was set to Dean Martin's "That's Amore," ended with a selfie of the couple holding glasses of wine before digging in.

"We made it back from Vegas feeling both fulfilled and tuckered out from being gone a month," she captioned the post. "Ain't no welcome home like some homemade happiness by @brendanjmcloughlin . 💙#luckylady."