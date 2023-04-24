Miranda Lambert Sweetly Embraces Husband Brandon McLoughlin in Selfie During Savannah, GA Trip

The couple smiled big as Lambert shared a few other wholesome images from their getaway together

By
Published on April 24, 2023 01:38 PM
Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Selfie with Husband Brandon McLoughlin from Weekend in Savannah, GA
Miranda Lambert and Brandon McLoughlin in Georgia. Photo: Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert and Brandon McLoughlin are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their latest couple's getaway.

On Monday, the country star, 39, uploaded a handful of photos from her outing with her husband in Savannah, GA — complete with a sweet selfie!

In the first photo, Lambert rocks a denim jacket and large brown shades, while her partner, 31, opted for a white v-neck, cross necklace and a slicked-back hair do. He stands with a hand around her shoulder and smile on his face, looking happy to be spending their time together.

Other photos in the Instagram carousel include an image of Lambert in an orange hat and white cowboy boots as she leans against a tree, a photo of McLoughlin posing next to a wax figure of a police officer and several images of yummy dishes and lovely sights from the coastal city.

"Savannah GA🧡," Lambert captioned the photos.

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Lambert shared a few other behind-the-scenes moments from their getaway — including colorful chalk drawings on a sidewalk and the words "I love you" written on a notepad at a local hotel.

Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Selfie with Husband Brandon McLoughlin from Weekend in Savannah, GA
Miranda Lambert in Georgia. Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Of course, Lambert and McLoughlin's relationship dates back to November 2018, when Lambert performed on ABC's Good Morning America, where McLoughlin was working security.

The two quietly dated and kept their marriage under wraps until Lambert revealed the nuptials in a Valentine's Day post.

Since then, they've continued to share pieces of their love story on social media — from trips to Ireland together to red carpets galore — and have given fans an inside look along the way.

65th Annual Grammys - Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin. Amy Sussman/Getty

Lambert and McLoughlin are also no strangers to wholesome birthday posts for each other, with the retired NYPD officer marking the country star's 39th birthday back in November.

"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," McLoughlin, 31, wrote alongside a carousel of photos with Lambert.

"It's always an honor to be called your husband. You're the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it every day through your love for others and animals," he continued. "Can't wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂"

Related Articles
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Concert Minutes Before Start Time After Losing His Voice
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World
The cruise ship 'Celebrity Equinox' in the port of Toulon. The ship is part of the shipping company 'Celebrity Cruises' and has a length of 317 meters with a capacity of 2,850 passengers (Photo by JOKER / Helmut Metzmacher/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Celebrity Cruises Accused in Lawsuit of Improperly Storing Body in Ship's Cooler, Not Morgue
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/jowens/?hl=en. Jonathan Owens/Instagram; Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/simonebiles/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Their Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'
Toronto, Canada- November 14, 2020: Instacart company closeup sign is seen in Toronto, Canada. Instacart is an American company that operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service.
Couple Delivering Instacart Groceries Says Their Car Was Shot at After Driving to Wrong Address
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Separating with Third Baby on the Way
Morgan Wallen 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 09 Nov 2022
Morgan Wallen Takes a Hard Fall Onstage During Kentucky Show and Laughs It Off
Pride flag bearer Missy Basti participates in the 15th annual Miami Beach Pride Parade which celebrates the LGBTQ community on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Florida City Cancels LGBTQ+ Pride Parade as Ron DeSantis Prepares to Sign Anti-Drag Bill
Tenille Townes
Tenille Townes Completed 'Train Track Worktapes' Entirely on Real Train: 'My Ultimate Paradise' (Exclusive)
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins: 'Strong Ties'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked 'Happy Together' Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss
THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Premiere" Episode 2311 -- Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)
Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire Hilariously Look Back on Their 'Voice' Moments from Through the Years (Exclusive)
Naomi Judd; Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says She Thinks of Mom Naomi 'Constantly' as She Celebrates First Birthday Without Her
Jordan Harvey’s Opry photo gallery He made his debut on Saturday, April 15
Jordan Harvey Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut — Kilt and All! — with His Family by His Side: PHOTOS (Exclusive)
tanner Usrey
Tanner Usrey Would Rather Be Behind a Guitar Than in Front of a Camera: 'I Did Not Like That Part' (Exclusive)
The Hobbs Sister
The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs' Wedding Day Chronicled in Music Video for 'Harder than a Diamond' (Exclusive)