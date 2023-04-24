Miranda Lambert Sweetly Embraces Husband Brandon McLoughlin in Selfie During Savannah, GA Trip

Miranda Lambert and Brandon McLoughlin are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their latest couple's getaway.

On Monday, the country star, 39, uploaded a handful of photos from her outing with her husband in Savannah, GA — complete with a sweet selfie!

In the first photo, Lambert rocks a denim jacket and large brown shades, while her partner, 31, opted for a white v-neck, cross necklace and a slicked-back hair do. He stands with a hand around her shoulder and smile on his face, looking happy to be spending their time together.

Other photos in the Instagram carousel include an image of Lambert in an orange hat and white cowboy boots as she leans against a tree, a photo of McLoughlin posing next to a wax figure of a police officer and several images of yummy dishes and lovely sights from the coastal city.

"Savannah GA🧡," Lambert captioned the photos.

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Lambert shared a few other behind-the-scenes moments from their getaway — including colorful chalk drawings on a sidewalk and the words "I love you" written on a notepad at a local hotel.

Miranda Lambert in Georgia. Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Of course, Lambert and McLoughlin's relationship dates back to November 2018, when Lambert performed on ABC's Good Morning America, where McLoughlin was working security.

The two quietly dated and kept their marriage under wraps until Lambert revealed the nuptials in a Valentine's Day post.

Since then, they've continued to share pieces of their love story on social media — from trips to Ireland together to red carpets galore — and have given fans an inside look along the way.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin. Amy Sussman/Getty

Lambert and McLoughlin are also no strangers to wholesome birthday posts for each other, with the retired NYPD officer marking the country star's 39th birthday back in November.

"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," McLoughlin, 31, wrote alongside a carousel of photos with Lambert.

"It's always an honor to be called your husband. You're the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it every day through your love for others and animals," he continued. "Can't wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂"