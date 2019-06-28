Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Photo with Husband Brendan McLoughlin While in New York City

Miranda Lambert is loved-up in New York.

The country star shared a rare photo with her husband, NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin, on Thursday night. The newlyweds snapped a picture while enjoying the sunset over the New York City skyline.

“💙NYPDA,” Lambert, 35, captioned the sweet photo on Instagram, tagging the NYPD as well. She shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories, after posting a video of the sunset and the beautiful view they had of the city.

The sunset snap is one of two photos Lambert has shared of McLoughlin, 27, since announcing their whirlwind romance and secret marriage in February. The couple has kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight and off social media, though they made their red carpet debut at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas in April and have also been spotted strolling around New York.

Earlier this month, Lambert opened up to Extra about her new marriage, and how the couple has managed to successfully blend their lives (as Lambert is based in Nashville while McLoughlin is in the NYPD and has a 7-month-old son from a previous relationship).

“We have the best of both worlds,” she told the outlet. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Lambert and McLoughlin wed in a secret ceremony earlier this year, the “Tin Man” singer revealed to PEOPLE in February — after they met in New York last November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America.

The union with McLoughlin is Lambert’s second marriage. She was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton, before they split in 2015 — and subsequently dated the singers Anderson East and Evan Felker before meeting McLoughlin.