Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Photo of Husband Brendan McLoughlin and Some Adorable Rescue Puppies

Miranda Lambert is showing off her husband — and some precious puppies that are up for adoption.

Lambert, 35, shared pictures of the rescue pups, Smoke and Bandit, on Instagram, along with a rare photo of Brendan McLoughlin.

The couple is going to help the dogs find a good home, since there’s “no vacancy” in what Lambert calls their “Mutt Motel.”

“Meet Smoke and Bandit! They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted. No vacancy in our Mutt Motel! #FarmLife” Lambert captioned the series of photos. She then encouraged fans to help rescue more dogs by supporting her organization MuttNation: “Register at MuttNation.com to join us at the #MuttNationMarch on June 6 in Nashville to save more pups like them!!”

Lambert’s love for animals is no secret. On her farm, the country star hosts multiple horses, mini horses, cats, and dogs. She and McLoughlin, 28, split their time between Tennessee and New York City, where McLoughlin is an NYPD officer.

McLoughlin and Lambert wed in a secret ceremony earlier this year, the “Tin Man” singer revealed to PEOPLE in February.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight and off social media since tying the knot but they did make their red carpet debut at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas back in April. They’ve also been spotted strolling around New York.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert said on Instagram when she announced her new marriage. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

The two lovebirds met in New York in November, when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on the Good Morning America. McLoughlin is assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes Time Square, where the morning show is filmed.

“Miranda truly is happier than ever,” a friend of the “Little Red Wagon” singer’s told PEOPLE in February, after the wedding announcement.

“I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert,” a music industry insider added.

The union with McLoughlin is Lambert’s second marriage. She was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton, before they split in 2015. She subsequently dated the singers Anderson East and Evan Felker before meeting McLoughlin.