Miranda Lambert Says She's 'So Proud' to Receive 4 Grammy Nominations: 'It Blows Me Away'

"I've always viewed a GRAMMY Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist," wrote Lambert in a press statement


Published on November 16, 2022 10:54 AM
Miranda Lambert poses for photos on a press line before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Miranda Lambert. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert is excited to have her work recognized by the Recording Academy.

After the 2022 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, revealing that Lambert is up for awards in four country categories, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter posted on Instagram and issued a press statement about the "absolute honor."

At the upcoming ceremony, Lambert's Palomino is up for best country album, while its tracks "If I Was a Cowboy" and "In His Arms" are nominated for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively. Furthermore, her collaboration with Luke Combs titled "Outrunnin' Your Memory" is nominated for best country duo/group performance.

"I've always viewed a GRAMMY Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist," wrote Lambert in a press statement. "I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead, and it blows me away to see where they've taken us."

She also spoke about how it feels to be recognized in her specific genre: "These nominations are an absolute honor and I'm so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me."

In a post shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Lambert celebrated the nominations and congratulated her fellow nominees in its caption.

"Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!!" wrote the "Vice" performer. "I'm so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can't wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees. Giddy up it's Grammy time!"

Other artists nominated in Lambert's categories include Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Bryan, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Taylor Swift and Cody Johnson.

Underneath Lambert's Instagram post, country icon Tanya Tucker praised her for the recognition, writing, "Congrats on your nominations!"

Lambert currently has three Grammy awards: best female country vocal performance from 2010 for "The House That Built Me" as well as best country album for both Platinum in 2015 and Wildcard in 2021.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

