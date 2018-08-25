Miranda Lambert Reveals Split from Evan Felker: I'm 'Happily Single'

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker have split after dating since early February.

PEOPLE confirms Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, dropped out of their final performances of Lambert’s The Bandwagon Tour.

The country star, 34, revealed she is “happily single” in a recent interview with The Tennessean.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

She and Felker were last spotted in late July when they were photographed holding hands in New York City ahead of their show at the Jones Beach Theater.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Evan Felker

In May, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Lambert and Felker’s relationship took off after he opened with his band for three dates on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in early February, just months before her split from boyfriend Anderson East was revealed in early April.

Felker blindsided his estranged wife Staci Nelson, 33, with his sudden divorce filing in mid-February — 15 days after he met Lambert in person for the first time — according to a source.

Miranda Lambert Jim Wright

Lambert and Felker reportedly connected via text message in January ahead of the tour.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” the source said. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up to Long Island Audience About Putting Her ‘Sad’ Feelings into Music

On Aug. 17, a source confirmed that Felker and Nelson’s divorce was finalized.

Lambert recently got candid in a rare interview with HITS Daily Double about heartbreak — and breaking hearts — while discussing her emotional album The Weight of These Wings.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed,” she said. “That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”