Miranda Lambert Reveals Mom Beverly Is Healthy After Breast Cancer Journey: 'She's Unstoppable'

Miranda Lambert is opening up about a family health crisis.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer last September, the country singer's mother, Beverly June Lambert, is now cancer-free, Lambert reveals in this week's PEOPLE cover story.

"She's been through a whole lot, but she's doing really well, and she's ready to roll," Lambert, 38, says of her mom. "I was able to be with her through the hardest parts. She's unstoppable. She's just been so strong and positive through the whole thing. It's a good lesson for people to take away from a journey like that: Even though it's a really scary place to be, the more positive, the better."

Throughout the ordeal, Lambert spent time in her native Texas, where she, dad Rick and brother Luke supported Beverly.

"There were big milestones and pools of tears on some days, yet we stayed hand in hand and did the entire walk together as a family," Beverly tells PEOPLE. "One thing that was really important to us, and to me especially, was keeping the friend and family base in the loop regarding updates ... I later heard from friends that they always felt included and like they were going through this with us. So, not only did the battle bring our family closer together but the constant contact, reporting and praying together brought the larger family together, too. The entire journey, I felt like there was an army behind me praying for me and cheering me on. It worked! I'm cancer-free today!"

The trying times only strengthened their mother-daughter bond.

"Miranda stayed as steady as a rock," Beverly says. "She was home a lot during my chemo rounds and held things — and me — together. When she wasn't here in Texas, we talked by phone or FaceTime so she could see how I was. On my head shaving day, she FaceTimed with me and my hairdresser so she could be with me. We had some unexpected bonding moments over her rubbing my bald head with essential oils. Those were the rawest and most tearful moments."

Lambert says the experience gave her new perspective.

"All I want to do is dream, live in the moment and spend time doing things I love with my friends and family," she says, "because this thing with my mom has taught me we don't have them forever."

Now, Lambert and her mom have more to celebrate: The Grammy winner just launched her new home-goods line, Wanda June Home, which is named after and inspired her mom and her maternal grandmother Wanda Louise Coker, who died of cancer in 2019.

"The women in my family were very strong-headed, strong-willed, and made something out of nothing, because we didn't come from much," Lambert says. "My whole life, I've watched my mom go through some hard stuff, pick herself up by her bootstraps and go kick ass. That's just who she is. I got so much of that from her, and she got it from her mom."