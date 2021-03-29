Miranda Lambert Recalls 'Special Moment' She Shared with Ex Blake Shelton While Writing 'Over You'

Miranda Lambert is looking back on a "special moment" she shared with Blake Shelton during their four-year marriage.

The country music star, 37, opened up about co-writing her 2011 song "Over You" with Shelton, 44, in the latest episode of Essentials Radio on Apple Music, sharing that she's "so glad" to have shared that experience with The Voice coach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The emotional ballad — which won the pair a CMA Award for Song of the Year in 2012 — was inspired by Shelton's late brother Richie, who died in a car accident in 1990 at the age of 24.

"My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them," Lambert recalled of their collaboration. "Dudes don't open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, 'Have you ever written about it?' "

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Image zoom Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert in 2014 | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

According to the "Bluebird" singer, Shelton said no and explained to her that his father used to say, "'You don't get over it. You just get used to it.'"

"And I was like, 'Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive?' " Lambert remembered asking her then-husband, explaining that she told him, "'I would never try to write your story because I didn't live it, but maybe I could help because I'm an outside perspective but I feel your pain talking to me right now.'"

Looking back at the experience, Lambert said, "It was really a special moment and I'm so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together."

The former couple were together for 10 years and married for four before announcing their split in 2015. At the time, they said in a joint statement, "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately."

RELATED VIDEO: Here's the Sweet Reason Why Miranda Lambert 'Easily Connected' with New Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Soon after the separation, Shelton began dating fiancée Gwen Stefani, 51, and the pair got engaged in October.

Lambert has also found love again with husband Brendan McLoughlin, a former NYPD officer, after meeting outside of Good Morning America in November 2018 when she performed on the show with her band, Pistol Annies. The couple married in 2019.

Recently, the songstress revealed to PeopleTV that she and McLoughlin, 29, "got to really know each other" during the pandemic.

"[My husband] really can put up with me," she said with a laugh when asked what she learned during the couple's time in quarantine together. "That was good news."