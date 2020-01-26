Miranda Lambert Reflects on Going Through a ‘Really Hard Time’ After Blake Shelton Divorce

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert Getty (2)

Miranda Lambert candidly reflected on a difficult time in her life during a recent performance in Nashville.

As the country star, 36, took the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Friday as part of her Wildcard tour, she spoke about how the country music capital of the world has seen her through some “highs and lows,” which included her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015.

“I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows,” she said according to Billboard.

“I went through a really hard time in my life,” Lambert continued. “I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a s— show, but I was lifted up by people who were like, ‘We got you, girl.’ My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everybody here.”

Following the show, Lambert called the performance a “dream come true.”

“Thank you Nashville for an amazing night,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I haven’t played Bridgestone Arena in 8 years. Coming back to play for a sold out crowd was a dream come true!”

Shelton, 43, Lambert were together for 10 years and married for four before splitting in July 2015. At the time, they lived together in Oklahoma.

Soon after their separation, Shelton began dating girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 50, and the pair recently celebrated their four-year anniversary.

Lambert has also found love again with husband Brendan McLoughlin, a NYPD officer, after meeting outside of Good Morning America in November 2018, as the country superstar performed on the show with her band the Pistol Annies. Sunday marks the pair’s one-year wedding anniversary.

Since going public with their relationship last year, Lambert hasn’t been shy about singing her husband’s praises, including how much joy he’s brought into her life.

Last September, before performing “Tin Man” in Atlantic City, Lambert told the crowd that although she’d be singing a “sad” song, she’s in a very different place these days.

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband,” she said, as McLoughlin stood by the side of the stage.

Lambert also appreciates that her husband, who’s currently on leave from the police force, shares her same spirit of adventure.

“My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes,” Lambert told PEOPLE in November. “I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there.”