The Sweetest Things Miranda Lambert Has Said About Her Husband, Brendan McLoughlin

On Their Meet-Cute
Lambert has her Pistol Annies bandmates and security guard to thank for meeting the 28-year-old N.Y.P.D. officer. She told The New York Times, “I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year. Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.”
Even her security guard approved: “My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’ “
On How He Makes Her Feel
Lambert captioned a birthday tribute to her hubby, “Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes. 😍💥🌟❤️,” finishing the caption off with the hashtag: “#foreverandeveramen.”
On Being Happy
At a show in Atlantic City, Lambert told the crowd that, though she loves a sad country song, she’s much happier these days. Before singing her song “Tin Man,” the singer told the crowd, “Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way! So even though I’m not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart, so I’m going to sing a sad one if you want to get sad with me.”
On Brendan Being #TheOne
Lambert announced the couple’s marriage on Instagram alongside the sweet caption, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone”
On Getting Married Quickly
“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” Lambert told PEOPLE of meeting McLoughlin in November 2018 and tying the knot in January 2019.
On Why Their Kept Their Nuptials a Secret
The country singer and police officer tied the knot in secret just three months after they met! And Lambert says that they kept the wedding private for a very important reason.
“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Lambert said of her previous marriage to Blake Shelton, which lasted from 2011-2015. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”
On Splitting Their Time Between Nashville and New York
“We have the best of both worlds. We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughlin’s 9-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance,” Lambert said of splitting time between the country and the city.