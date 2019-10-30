The Sweetest Things Miranda Lambert Has Said About Her Husband, Brendan McLoughlin

Lambert has her Pistol Annies bandmates and security guard to thank for meeting the 28-year-old N.Y.P.D. officer. She told The New York Times, “I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year. Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.”

Even her security guard approved: “My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’ “