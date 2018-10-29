Miranda Lambert Gleefully Gets Her 'Name Changed Back' in Feisty and Fun Pistol Annies Video

Miranda Lambert is no longer a Shelton — and you don’t have to read between the lines of the Pistol Annies‘ latest song to see she’s happy about that!

Lambert, who announced her split from Blake Shelton after four years of marriage in 2015, stars with bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley in a no-holds-barred music video for the trio’s upbeat tune “I Got My Name Changed Back” that turns the bureaucratic hassle of changing a name into a confetti-filled party.

In the opening scene, Lambert, 34, and her bandmates treat the courthouse like a runway in shiny get-ups. Wearing a sparkly mini-dress and carrying a fluffy pink coat, Lambert strides to the witness stand, where she shares a laugh with the officer after taking the oath.

“It takes a judge to get married, takes a judge to get divorced / Well the last couple years, spent a lotta time in court / Got my name changed back,” she sings as a judge presides over the courtroom. “Well I wanted somethin’ new, then I wanted what I had / I got my name changed back.”

“Well I’ve got me an ex that I adored / But he got along good with a couple road whores / Got my name changed back,” Lambert continues as the courtroom looks on in surprise. After the hearing, the officer pops a bottle of champagne and the judge holds up a glass of bubbly as the courtroom celebrates.

Ashley Monroe, Angeleena Presley and Miranda Lambert Courtesy RCA Records Nashville

The next stop is the DMV. “I done let a man get the best of me / Spent an afternoon at the DMV / Got my name changed back,” Lambert belts as the Pistol Annies fill out paperwork and take headshots.

The third destination is a bank — not-so-subtly dubbed the New Freedom Bank. As Presley takes out a large deposit of cash, Lambert sings, “I played to win, lookin’ back is funny / I broke his heart and I took his money / Got my name changed back.”

The bank wheels out balloons and a cake — that is decorated with figurines of a bride and an army facing a cake topper of a groom.

In September, the Pistol Annies performed the song at their first full-length concert as a group in five years at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“This next song has nothing to do with us and is about no one in this band,” Presley — who wrote the tune with Monroe — clarified before the group launched into “I Got My Name Changed Back.”

“That was fun!” Lambert enthused afterward. “Y’all get it?”

In April, when news broke that Lambert was dating Evan Felker after he called it quits with his wife in February, Shelton tweeted, “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Shelton would not confirm whether he was referencing Lambert, who confirmed that she was single again in August. “It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that,” Shelton told Extra.

The Pistol Annies’ new 14-track album, Interstate Gospel, hits shelves Friday.