Miranda Lambert Performs Grease Duet with Husband Brendan McLoughlin: 'Just Call Us Danny and Sandy'

The couple performed a karaoke version of "Summer Lovin'" while celebrating the opening of Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina in Nashville

There's a whole lot of "Summer Lovin'" between Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin!

On Tuesday night, the couple performed a karaoke version of the iconic Grease duet while celebrating the opening of Lambert's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina.

Lambert shared a video of the sweet duet to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. In the clip, the two lovebirds could be seen belting out the smash hit while onstage at the downtown Nashville eatery.

"Yall it's official.... @casarosanashville is open!! We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party!" Lambert, 37, wrote in a separate post filled with photos of herself and McLoughlin, 29, singing together.

"Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on!" the country music star added.

In an Instagram post of his own, McLoughlin raved about Lambert's latest endeavor and also joked his personal vocal talents.

"Could not be any more proud for @mirandalambert on the opening of the her bar on Broadway @casarosanashville," he wrote, alongside a series of photos from the celebration. "The love for your art and the passion to stay true to who you are shine in every step of this establishment."

"You'll forever be the Sandy to my Danny but I'll do the world a favor and let @johntravolta keep singing that one," he quipped.

Lambert and McLoughlin got married in secret back in 2019. That same year, she explained her decision to tie the knot in private, in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," Lambert said of her previous marriage to Blake Shelton, which lasted from 2011-2015. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life."

"With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could," she added.

Back in February, Lambert spoke about her marriage to McLoughlin, sharing that she's really gotten to know the former NYPD police officer after spending "so much alone time" together amid the pandemic.